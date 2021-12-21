Well, that didn’t take long.
About a month after public health authorities detected the first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in South Africa, it’s now the dominant strain in the United States.
Omicron accounted for 73% of new COVID-19 cases in the country last week, which The Associated Press reported was a 600% increase in seven days. The United States also recently hit more than 800,000 deaths since the virus first appeared in the country nearly two years ago, and West Virginia surpassed 5,200 lives lost to the virus on Tuesday.
Omicron appears to spread even more quickly and easily than its predecessors, which has been a common trait of each variant as they emerged. Public health experts don’t know yet whether illnesses caused by omicron are more severe than any of the other strains of the virus, although, according to the AP, vaccine producers Moderna and Pfizer said those who have been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot should be well-protected.
That doesn’t mean the strain on hospitals will ease. That’s a particular concern in West Virginia, where hospitalizations, including patients in intensive care and on life support, have leveled off at a relatively high number, instead of continuing to drop after the delta variant surge peaked here in mid-September.
West Virginia’s poor vaccination rates and the onset of cold weather all but guarantee there will be another surge here, possibly further fueled by people traveling and getting together in large groups during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The only thing that can be done to slow the virus is to get vaccinated, get a booster shot and make informed choices on gatherings and activities. More lockdowns, public health mandates or large-scale school closings seem unlikely in West Virginia. As the AP reported, even countries that have taken strict measures to curb the virus before, such as France and the United Kingdom, seem wary of enacting any more shutdowns.
Closer to home, Gov. Jim Justice did nothing when the delta variant took active cases in the state from less than 1,000 in July to nearly 30,000 by September, with hospitalizations and deaths surpassing anything the state experienced during its original surge last winter. It seems unlikely he’ll find a renewed sense of urgency, leadership or responsibility at this point.
Hopefully, as new variants continue to enter the picture, they’ll be less harmful, although there’s nothing to guarantee it. With vaccination rates moving in the smallest of increments, West Virginia businesses, schools and governments likely will continue to have policy discussions about masks, quarantines and vaccination or testing requirements for some time yet.