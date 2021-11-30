Around it goes again. As the delta variant of COVID-19 that caused West Virginia’s largest surge in cases during the pandemic fades, now warnings are sounded about the new, omicron variant.
While, as of this writing, there are no reported cases in the United States of the latest mutation of the illness that has killed more than 777,000 Americans and 5.2 million people worldwide, public health officials now know the drill.
Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser on the pandemic response, said in a Twitter thread there are things that can at least be assumed, now that the country has been through the original virus, the UK variant and the delta variant since February 2020.
Among those assumptions is that the variant is already here, and will likely become the dominant strain in the United States at some point. Vaccines will still be effective against this new variant, but they won’t offer as much protection as they did against previous variants, as has been the case with every mutation.
This was seconded by Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, one of three manufacturers of a COVID-19 vaccine, who told Financial Times magazine that all the data suggests current vaccinations and boosters won’t be as effective against omicron.
There also are the ripple effects of a pandemic that has caused multiple business shutdowns and population lockdowns around the world. With the news of omicron’s arrival, global financial markets already are showing uncertainty, according to a report from Reuters.
In West Virginia, active COVID-19 cases are trending downward again, after a brief hike in a run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday. Reported deaths are still coming in at a high rate, and hospitalizations, while down from record highs in September, have drifted in the same area between 500 and 600 for a while, sometimes going up slightly, sometimes dropping by a few.
Public health officials have warned that another surge is almost certain, as the weather gets colder, especially as West Virginia’s vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the nation, with only 49.8% of the population fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. That’s a far cry from the 80% state officials have said West Virginia needs to head off another spike in cases during the winter, and that was before omicron.
Vaccination and smart public health choices remain the best tools against the virus, even as new medical treatments are being developed. However, the Legislature has undermined vaccination efforts by allowing exemptions to employer vaccine or testing mandates, after the state government and Gov. Jim Justice passed the buck on taking any meaningful action to increase vaccinations. Employer mandates also are being challenged in court.
So, a new variant approaches, and Justice continues to say “there’s no playbook” for this pandemic, even though it’s getting awfully close to two years since the original virus hit the United States. It might be difficult to recall, but Justice’s approach through most of 2020 was one of rigid public health protection, despite the unnecessary politicization of the virus elsewhere. He’s long since abandoned that playbook, though, exchanging it for one with diagrams of people with hands over their eyes, ears and mouth on every page.
The COVID-19 carousel churns out another variant, and everyone awaits the inevitable. Some prepare to once again don masks outside the house, even if they’re vaccinated, and be careful about where they go and what they do, while others will continue to pretend there’s nothing happening, no matter how many people fall ill or die.