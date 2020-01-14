Gazette-Mail editorial: At least one lawmaker has priorities straight

It’s only a few days into the 2020 legislative session, and things are already in mid-session form of ridiculousness.
Budgets for important departments might be slashed, equal rights protection doesn’t seem to be a priority, but the West Virginia Senate has passed a resolution to offer a county in Virginia to leave that state and come here. Frederick County, Virginia, apparently has no interest in changing state affiliations, according to The Associated Press. But you’ve got to hand it to the Senate for reaching a new level of weird ways to waste precious time for the 60-day session.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, hasn’t had time to join the annual circus yet, but was back in the Legislature Tuesday. Hornbuckle is recovering from surgery, according to a report from Taylor Stuck at The Herald-Dispatch, after donating a kidney to his sister, Kara, who has been on dialysis for the past 2½ years, first at home and then three times a week at a hospital. Only 25, Kara was on the verge of kidney failure.
The surgery took place late last month at the University of Kentucky and Hornbuckle was in a hospital bed in Lexington for a week, Stuck reported. His sister is making a rapid recovery and is off dialysis, but Hornbuckle has been told by his doctors that he probably won’t feel 100 percent for at least a year. He won’t be able to participate in any serious physical activity for about three months.
He plans to be at the Legislature, focusing on his priorities for the session, which he told Stuck includes legislation to promote population growth and reintroducing a bill to legalize recreational use of marijuana.
Whether you agree with his policies, no one can argue Hornbuckle’s priorities aren’t in the right place. Donating an organ is about the most selfless thing a person can do. To go through such a physically and emotionally trying experience merits respect enough. To return to the Legislature shortly thereafter and focus on the things he thinks will help the state and his district shows another level of Hornbuckle’s dedication.
There are many in the Legislature who could learn something from Hornbuckle’s example.