The announcement of a new, multi-sport complex in downtown Charleston is great news for the city, state and the long-suffering Charleston Town Center mall.
For years, the moribund mall has been an albatross around the city’s neck. The former gem of retail shopping has been losing tenants left and right for more than a decade, and has changed ownership multiple times in recent years after going bankrupt.
Identifying the multiple problems is easy. Retail shopping has declined in general as online sales grows. Downtown shopping malls are a dated concept, limited in many cases by the inability to make major changes. The Town Center also is located in a city continuing to lose population in a state doing the same, and most West Virginians aren’t rolling in disposable income. Throw in deteriorating parking garages, the complexity of what parcels of the mall belong to whom and a legal battle over building a new hotel, and it’s not hard to see why the mall has suffered.
Figuring out how to turn all of that around has been more difficult. Most recently, the idea of a casino was shopped around to mixed response. Many in Charleston have encouraged the idea of turning the mall into a large sports facility, and, for them, this week’s announcement of a public/private partnership to build an $80 million multi-sport complex is a dream come true.
To be clear, the project won’t touch the main mall building, which is now owned by the Hull Group, a Georgia-based development company.
Instead, it will involve repurposing the former Macy’s building, owned by the city, and demolishing three floors of a parking garage on Lee Street. The two buildings will be connected by a pedestrian bridge. The plans call for a new aquatic center, multiple basketball courts that can also be used for volleyball, an indoor, artificial-turf soccer field and a large rock-climbing wall and other attractions. It wouldn’t just be great for Charleston residents. The facility would expand the revenue brought in by youth travel sports.
It’s hard to imagine such a project wouldn’t benefit the remainder of the mall, especially the food court. It also could open new possibilities for the space the Hull Group perhaps couldn’t or didn’t consider before. Of course, the project has to be built, which might disrupt the shopping flow, such as it is, in the mall. But, as former Town Center marketing manager Lisa McCracken told Gazette-Mail reporter Greg Stone, that might work in the mall’s favor.
McCracken said the project signals growth, which would be attractive to retailers, even if they wouldn’t reap the benefits until after construction finishes. McCracken added that the sports complex could offer a selling point for the Hull Group, if the company is looking to unload the property to potential buyers wanting to completely repurpose the mall’s retail corridors.
The project has to get funded and it has to get built, but once that happens, it’ll be another leap forward in a downtown that has seen more growth, revitalization and life over this past year than many years in recent memory combined.