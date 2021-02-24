It was about time the people of Charleston got some good news. Something, anything, to celebrate.
That arrived with news that minor league baseball in West Virginia’s capital city, a mainstay since the early 1900s, will continue, as the West Virginia Power have new ownership and a new league for 2021.
The future of the Power, most recently a Single-A farm team for the Pittsburgh Pirates and, in 2019, the Seattle Mariners, looked grim after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the 2020 minor league season. The team showed up on a list of clubs Major League Baseball was looking to cut loose in an effort to trim its minor league affiliates. The Mariners had announced they were dropping their affiliation with the Power.
When MLB released its restructured minor league plan, as feared, the Power didn’t make the cut. What’s more, initially there weren’t many promising landing spots for the team outside the MLB minor league system.
Fortunately for the Power, and somewhat surprisingly, the Lexington Legends — former rivals from the South Atlantic League — also were left out.
Wednesday’s announcement that Legends ownership is essentially merging with the Power, and that both will be playing in the newly formed, independent Atlantic League is fantastic news. It means professional baseball will continue in Charleston, and with a full schedule of games from spring through summer each season. Some teams that were cut by MLB have joined leagues that only play a limited number of games.
Merging operations with a club like Lexington also provides more security going forward. It’ll cut operating costs and expenses for things like entertainment and promotions.
And there are advantages to being in an independent league. The Power can sign anyone, from A, AA or AAA minor leaguers to college players, looking to impress a big-league club, or even former MLB players.
But the most important thing is that a town and state that are always losing things — population, businesses, etc. — kept something this time. It looked bleak, but there’s actually a happy ending, instead of another shot to the collective gut.
Baseball in Charleston is a tradition, and it’s also an important asset. It brings people to the town. It offers relatively inexpensive entertainment and a great ballpark experience for those who live here. It’s something that improves the quality of life in Charleston and the surrounding area.
So smile, Charleston, and take heart. Baseball’s still here, and it won’t be long before the pandemic is in the rearview mirror. You can practically hear the crack of the bat and smell the wafting scent of ballpark hotdogs.