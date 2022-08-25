On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled a long-promised forgiveness program for Americans saddled with debt from student loans. This sounds like good news, but some people hate good news.
The policy does not eradicate all student loan debt. It forgives up to $10,000 in debt for those making less than $125,000 a year (that salary cap goes up to $250,000 for married couples who jointly file their taxes). Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients. The administration claims there is $1.6 trillion in student loan debt in the United States, and 43 million people would see their debt significantly reduced by the plan, while 20 million would no longer owe anything.
Crippling student debt has been a growing problem for a long time in this country, yet Republicans and conservative pundits lashed out at the plan after Biden announced it.
Many on the right argued nonsensically that this helps “elites” and shifts the cost to middle-class taxpayers. “Elite” can mean a lot of things in conservative circles these days, but, by most any standard, societal elites are less likely to be paralyzed by student loans.
Another argument is that this isn’t fair to people who “worked hard” and paid off their student loans. That’s true. Then again, many people who paid off their student loans did so in a time when college wasn’t just as expensive as buying a house, and graduates used their education to find careers with adequate compensation to repay those loans.
The landscape has been shifting for quite some time, and the previous equation has been turned on its head. Also, some federal student loan programs are farmed out to private businesses with predatory lending practices. So, for many graduates, working hard isn’t the issue. Not to mention that shaming someone because they might benefit from something that wasn’t available to someone else is really petty. Would someone who saw their child die of an overdose before naloxone existed begrudge the people it saves?
There’s another issue at play here and, surprise, it’s hypocrisy.
Upon learning of Biden’s plan, the House GOP Judiciary issued a statement on Twitter that said: “If you take out a loan, you pay it back. Period.”
Seems fair enough, until seeing the list of more than a dozen Republicans in the House of Representatives who own or are connected to businesses that took out massive federal loans during the pandemic; loans that were, wait for it, forgiven.
On Wednesday, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., retweeted a post from Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., criticizing the student debt forgiveness plan. Kelly’s car dealerships in Pennsylvania received nearly $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020 that were forgiven. Miller’s family, which owns and operates several car dealerships in West Virginia, received $3.1 million in PPP loans. The debt was wiped clean. This isn’t new information. It was widely reported as far back as mid-2020.
That’s not to say Miller, Kelly or several of their Republican colleagues did anything unethical in a legal sense regarding PPP loans. And Republicans weren’t the only ones to see businesses they’re connected with benefit from legislation they helped create. But for those same politicians to rail against student loan forgiveness reeks of hypocrisy.
Asking if Democrats would do the same thing if the shoe were on the other foot is an irrelevant exercise, because congressional Republicans wouldn’t support anything like this in a million years. Corporate tax cuts and large loans that amount to grants for their family businesses are one thing, but helping ordinary people with debt? Perhaps in an alternate universe.
There is some debate over whether Biden has the power to enact this plan, and even Democrats who praised it have raised those questions previously (hypocrisy isn’t limited to the GOP, although they’re certainly better at it). To anyone wanting to jump into that legal quagmire, especially for political reasons, good luck winning friends.
But what about the timing, Republicans ask. Isn’t it obvious, they say, Biden did this now only because midterms are on the horizon? Yes. It’s very obvious. So what?
The bottom line is that this helps people, but if you want to get into the political horse race part of it, over the past couple of months, the Biden administration has been able to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHiPs and Science Act and moderate gun safety legislation. Republicans hoped to ride inflation and gas prices to the polls, but both are shrinking.
The GOP also prematurely blamed Biden for a recession that hasn’t happened yet. (By the way, hoping for a recession for political gain is messed up.)
Republicans can only try to convince people good news is bad news. They can tout that they mostly stood in the way of everything Biden and the Democrats have accomplished, and that they helped make it possible for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade — which seemed to galvanize a significant number of American voters against them.
Two months ago, Biden and the Democrats were doomed. They might be still. But, thanks to a growing list of accomplishments set against a party that has done nothing other than lose its mind and soul, things are looking up for them.