On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled a long-promised forgiveness program for Americans saddled with debt from student loans. This sounds like good news, but some people hate good news.

The policy does not eradicate all student loan debt. It forgives up to $10,000 in debt for those making less than $125,000 a year (that salary cap goes up to $250,000 for married couples who jointly file their taxes). Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients. The administration claims there is $1.6 trillion in student loan debt in the United States, and 43 million people would see their debt significantly reduced by the plan, while 20 million would no longer owe anything.

