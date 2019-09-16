Gazette-Mail editorial: Bankruptcy allows opioid makers to hide

Were he alive today, British wordsmith Samuel Johnson might remark that bankruptcy is the last refuge of a scoundrel.
That will be the final refuge for Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, which made billions off of the development and marketing of OxyContin, the drug that began the avalanche that became the opioid crisis.
Facing more than 2,000 lawsuits from communities, individuals and states (including West Virginia) ravaged by the epidemic that, as of 2017, had a hand in more than 400,000 overdose deaths, Purdue Pharma filed for Chapter 11 protection on Sunday. A proposal put forth by the pharmaceutical giant would have the company placed in a trust, paying out somewhere around $10 billion to settle the lawsuits.
Reports differ, but it is anticipated the deal would have anywhere from $3 billion to $4.5 billion come from the coffers of the Sackler family itself. The argument has begun among plaintiffs, including dozens of state attorneys general, if that agreement is sufficient.
We don’t think it is. The settlement money isn’t enough to offset the real damage from the opioid epidemic and the cost of battling it. But our main opposition is that the proposal doesn’t go nearly far enough in punishing the Sacklers, whose estimated worth, according to The Washington Post, is close to $13 billion. The Sacklers shouldn’t be allowed to walk away from this as billionaires.
That might sound petty, until envisioning all of the hurt this family inflicted on the nation, Appalachia in particular. And, according to emails reported from court records, the Sacklers knew they had a powerful, addictive drug on their hands — more powerful than even morphine, which is only administered as a painkiller in hospitals.
Email exchanges suggest the Sacklers intentionally marketed their product as less powerful than it was, so physicians would prescribe it in copious amounts. One of the Sacklers was noted as saying at a launch party in the 1990s that there would be a “blizzard” of prescriptions, which meant a lot of money for the family and Purdue Pharma.
Even as pill mills began to crop up and the problems surrounding OxyContin began to surface, internal emails reported on from court records show the Sacklers and their company adopted a campaign of blaming and shaming the victims to keep the product moving.
The Sacklers should be forced to pay, really pay, for what they did. Their actions, whether indirect or direct, turned those in pain into addicts who lost everything. The Sackler family deserves to find out how that feels.