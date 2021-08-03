Charleston City Council made the right choice Monday in passing an ordinance that bans subjecting minors to conversion therapy — a pseudoscientific practice aimed at changing the sexual orientation or gender identity of those who identify as LGBTQ.
The controversial idea puts more pressure and stress on those who are likely already struggling to be themselves in a world — especially as it pertains to West Virginia — that is still not fully accepting of them. While some mental health professionals offer conversion therapy, it is more aligned with religious practices and offered by church leaders in congregations that preach against homosexuality or non-binary gender identification.
This can be especially difficult on children forced to undergo such treatment. Minors typically have little say in such a decision. Fairness West Virginia, which stood in support of the ban, noted conversion therapy increases the risk of attempted suicide, a claim backed by a report from the Williams Institute, among others.
Councilwoman Caitlin Cook was brave to pursue the ordinance. Cook has taken no small amount of vitriolic harassment online and in-person for backing the ban, which only goes to show how much road still must be traveled before the LGBTQ community is treated with equality.
That gulf was also evident in the vote. The ban was hardly a slam dunk. It passed 14-9 with four council members absent.
Charleston should be proud to be the first city in West Virginia to ban this practice on minors. Adults can make up their own minds on conversion therapy, though it’s still important to note the practice has been discredited by the medical community and is banned outright or as it pertains to minors in 20 states along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More than 70 U.S. cities also have some sort of ban on the practice, and Charleston is now one of them.
The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the bans following legal challenges and has also refused to hear cases that sought to overturn state laws banning conversion therapy, so it would seem Charleston is on solid legal footing.
City Council is to be commended for making the right call, and working toward making West Virginia’s capital city more welcoming and protective of LGBTQ youth.