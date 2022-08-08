Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For years conservative lawmakers and lobbyists wanted an intermediate court of appeals in West Virginia, despite the argument from attorneys and judges that it was an unnecessary level of bureaucracy in a state with less than 2 million residents.

With a Republican supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature, West Virginia finally got the appeals court it apparently so desperately needed. Now, with the new court set to hear its first case, Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to bypass it completely.

