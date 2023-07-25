Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sometimes, solving one problem creates room for another. It can be frustrating, but that doesn’t mean nothing should be done.

When coal was the life-blood of West Virginia’s economy, about 1 in 3 miners would contract black lung (pneumoconiosis, if you want to get technical about it) over the course of their working career. Coal dust would build up in miners’ lungs over decades, scarring the vital organs and causing shortness of breath, followed by more severe symptoms, such as respiratory failure, hypertension and lung cancer. It’s a brutal way to go out.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you