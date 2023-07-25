Sometimes, solving one problem creates room for another. It can be frustrating, but that doesn’t mean nothing should be done.
When coal was the life-blood of West Virginia’s economy, about 1 in 3 miners would contract black lung (pneumoconiosis, if you want to get technical about it) over the course of their working career. Coal dust would build up in miners’ lungs over decades, scarring the vital organs and causing shortness of breath, followed by more severe symptoms, such as respiratory failure, hypertension and lung cancer. It’s a brutal way to go out.
So, starting in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, the federal government established a fund for miners disabled by black lung or the families of miners who died from the condition, while also putting regulations on air quality in the mines to limit workers’ exposure to harmful dust. And, wouldn’t you know it, black lung rates dropped. Miners still had to fight and lobby to keep benefits programs solvent and for working conditions that lived up to the letter of the law, but the likelihood of contracting black lung as a side effect of the mining occupation was greatly decreased.
Then, in the 2010s, reports surfaced that not only was black lung back, but case rates were the highest they’d been in the past quarter-century. The culprit wasn’t coal dust, but silica dust.
Coal is a finite resource. Many of the seams in Central Appalachia have been depleted after more than a century of mining. To get to extractable coal, miners now have to cut through layers of sandstone, which kicks up fine particles of jagged crystal that perforate the lungs and cause the same respiratory problems as coal dust. Even worse, silica dust takes much less time to do crippling damage to the lungs. Workers in their 30s and 40s are on oxygen tanks, hardly able to move without becoming exhausted and seized by coughing fits.
This new problem actually isn’t all that new. Concerns about silica dust were raised with the Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, but plans of action were often derailed by the coal lobby. Regulations for limiting silica dust exposure in mines existed, but clearly weren’t tough enough.
Last month, the Mine Safety and Health Administration proposed a new rule to cut acceptable silica dust levels in half. MSHA is conducting public input sessions on the rule, including a recently added stop on Aug. 10 in Beckley.
Hopefully, federal regulators can get this done. Progress has been slow. The newly suggested standard for silica dust meets the level proposed by the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety nearly 50 years ago, in 1974.
It’s time to address this problem in a meaningful way. No miners should be stricken with a terminal illness just for doing their job.