The West Virginia Senate passed a bill this week to require schools to review at least 15 minutes of video footage from special needs classrooms at least once every 90 days. It’s not an unreasonable proposal. The measure now awaits action in the House of Delegates.
No one wants public education to become subservient to surveillance. Monitoring teachers could lead to monitoring what or how they teach, and that’s a slippery slope. There has to be some trust that educators will adequately educate and students will learn.
However, there are some instances where strict oversight is needed, and it involves West Virginia’s most vulnerable students — those with special needs, many of whom are nonverbal and completely reliant upon those running their classrooms.
The bill that passed Monday didn’t come out of nowhere. It follows civil lawsuits and criminal allegations from earlier this year that some Kanawha County teachers and aides abused special education students. Those allegations rely heavily on surveillance footage.
The reason that footage exists is because of a law passed in 2019 requiring cameras in all West Virginia special education classrooms. That law came on the heels of allegations of abuse of special needs children in Berkeley County schools.
Two high-profile incidents involving allegations of abuse in different parts of the state over the span of three years isn’t necessarily a pattern, but it’s not a great track record, either, and leaves open the question of how pervasive the problem might be.
Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, is the lead sponsor of this year’s bill, which puts the mandated review and time frame in place. Under the 2019 law, parents or guardians who suspect their child has been bullied or abused in a special needs classroom can review the footage, but there’s no requirement for such a review from school officials. Nor are schools required to keep the footage for longer than 90 days.
The provisions in the new bill would require schools to keep all footage for at least a year (although that only pertains to systems installed after April 1 of this year, because many of those already installed only have a 90-day storage capacity, and upgrades are costly). It also would lift the mandate that schools delete footage after a certain period of time.
Perhaps a good addition to the bill would be a funding source for schools to purchase and install newer systems with more storage, but the Legislature has consistently diverted funds from public schools in recent years to help fund charter school and home-school initiatives. So, such an amendment seems unlikely.
Still, this is understandable legislation to address a real problem, and the Senate should be commended for that.