Theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has been on the rise over the past three years, and another spike in the trend is emerging.
There was a rash of thefts across West Virginia last year, and vehicles in parking lots of some businesses in the Kanawha Valley region were targeted around the holidays and into the new year.
It’s still happening everywhere. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice arrested seven men accused of running a converter theft ring in Boston.
Also last month, the National Automobile Dealers Association, a trade group that advocates for more than 16,000 car dealers across the nation, issued a warning about the uptick in thefts. The group noted that, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the number of catalytic convert thefts skyrocketed by about 1,275% between 2019 and 2022.
That jump is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain issues, which pushed the price of the precious metals inside catalytic converters — rhodium, platinum and palladium — through the roof. The fact that converters are virtually untraceable makes them a particularly big target. SUVs and large trucks are more likely to be targeted, according to AAA, because they sit higher off the ground, offering easier access to the part. It’s a good payout for thieves, who might have been driven to drastic measures because of their own financial instability during the pandemic.
Those thieves might be getting anywhere from $20 to $150 per converter from a fence. Meanwhile, AAA says, replacing the part can cost the vehicle owner up to $5,000, and insurance might not cover it, depending on a person’s insurance plan.
Some practical things a motorist can do, according to AAA, include parking in well-lit areas at night, parking in the garage at home, if possible, exploring catalytic converter protection devices and engraving the vehicle’s converter with the car’s VIN number.
The Automobile Dealers Association is lobbying Congress to pass a bill that would allow vehicle owners to get an identification number stamped onto their catalytic converters for free, while stamping individual identification numbers on catalytic converters of all new vehicles manufactured. The bipartisan bill was introduced in the House of Representatives in January but has not yet moved from committee.
This is an issue that hits ordinary Americans hard. Congress should move to pass this legislation.