Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has been on the rise over the past three years, and another spike in the trend is emerging.

There was a rash of thefts across West Virginia last year, and vehicles in parking lots of some businesses in the Kanawha Valley region were targeted around the holidays and into the new year.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you