On Valentine’s Day, billions of dollars will be spent on flowers, cards, gifts and other trappings of the commercial holiday built around celebrating love.
Unfortunately, hundreds of millions of dollars will also be swindled from those looking for a romantic relationship centered around the day people feel most pressured to have one.
Promising undying love to someone only to disappear after taking their money is a con as old as time, but it’s a lot easier to pull off in the age of dating apps, social media, online banking and social isolation. As a story in the Gazette-Mail reported, Americans lost $547 million to romance scams in 2021, an all-time high. That total includes $1.4 million West Virginians lost to such scams. And this is the peak time of year for such fleecing.
Some might dismiss victims of romance scams as gullible, but it’s just as easy to see why and how these scams are so effective. Americans are living more of their lives on their phones and laptops than ever before. When most of a person’s social interactions occur online, a message from someone who seems to exist as they describe themselves isn’t all that strange, even if they are a virtual stranger. That’s the literal purpose of a dating app, but random messages on Facebook or Instagram (more than a third of romance scams begin on those two platforms, according to the Federal Trade Commission), can also be hard to see for what they are if a scammer has put in enough work to properly bait the hook. A lot of what a con artist needs to know is offered up through profile information that anyone can see.
The con itself isn’t all that sophisticated. At some point, the scammer will ask the victim for money to sort out some complicated situation. They might also promise the victim money for moving funds around for them. It’s basically the old Nigerian prince email sitting in everyone’s spam box, but with elaborate trappings that prey on the heart, which so often overrules the head, especially in a time when so many are, deep down, isolated and lonely, regardless of an active social media life.
Lamentably, the figures show these scams are effective. Too often, it’s only afterward that victims realize the warning signs to which they turned a blind eye, convincing themselves in the moment they had found love and someone to share their life with. It’s especially difficult in a time when a lot of real relationships do start out on an app designed for that purpose. But everyone needs to be aware that when romantic interactions with someone they’ve never met veer into talks about money, it’s a trap.
Perhaps Valentine’s Day is the original romance scam with all of the hype, societal pressure and spending built around it, but there are worse things than being single on a Tuesday in February.