No one knows what is going to happen on Election Day, or in the days following. If someone tells you they do, they’re lying.
Polls show Democrat and former vice president Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, and Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice fending off Democratic Party nominee Ben Salango. In any other era of American history, that would mean something. But this is 2020, and four years of chaos should have everyone casting their ballots, praying to whomever they worship and preparing for anything.
If the projections do hold true, the next four years will be easier for Gov. Justice, with Biden in the White House. At first glance, this makes no sense. Isn’t “Big Jim,” as the president likes to call him, personal buddies with Trump? Gov. Justice switched from Democrat to Republican at a rally with Trump in Huntington. The president’s son, Don Jr., and Big Jim go hunting and fishing together. Shouldn’t West Virginians benefit when the governor — who is also a coal magnate — has a pal in the White House?
As it’s turned out, the answer is no, especially when it comes to coal. Justice, Trump and the West Virginia GOP all have the same problem: You can rail about everything that’s wrong with the system when you’re the outsider. When you’re actually in charge, the tirades are supposed to stop and stuff is supposed to get done.
Think about the term “war on coal.” It has all but disappeared from the political and social landscape over the past four years. You’ll see a few yard signs for Gov. Justice here and there that claim he “never forgot” the coal miners. But the drum that had been banging for nigh on a decade has ceased, even during an election. You will hear it in neighboring Kentucky, where U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a 36-year incumbent Republican, is using everything that has worked in the past to hold off Democrat challenger Amy McGrath. McConnell is predicted to win handily, but he’s not taking any chances.
Here’s the thing. Trump promised to bring the coal industry back. So did Jim Justice, as a Democrat and as a Republican. But it hasn’t happened. “War on coal” was a handy slogan to demonize opponents, but the real war wasn’t being fought by shady, nefarious politicians hell-bent on eliminating fossil fuels. Coal was done in by good old American capitalism. Natural gas is cheaper and more abundant. Renewables have become more appealing and competitive.
Coal still has a market, but it is ever-shrinking, playing a continually dwindling role in energy production and manufacturing. Indeed, Gov. Justice employed a tactic that could be branded with the scarlet “s” of socialism when he approved $12 million in tax breaks for a coal-fired power plant that was bankrupt.
At the federal level, Trump’s moves to roll back environmental regulations haven’t done anything to improve the coal industry. One after another, many of the nation’s largest coal companies have filed for bankruptcy.
So, nothing got fixed. If Justice is reelected, he won’t be eligible for another term, but it would still be convenient to go back to blaming the Democrats for West Virginia’s floundering economy. Republicans in the state Legislature could go back on the attack, too, and their backing political action committees could use the same sinister ads they used for eight years, with ominous music, a damning narration and blood-red lettering, swapping out one president’s name and image for another.
It is, after all, so much easier to make a career in politics by pointing out what’s wrong, instead of figuring out how to change it.