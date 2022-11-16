So you’re a billionaire. Maybe you invented a website that sold books and now sells everything. Maybe you developed a reliable and desirable electric car. Maybe you were born on third base and thought you hit a triple.
Whatever the case, you’re a billionaire. Good for you. Want to give back to the community? That’s fantastic. Want to buy a struggling but venerable tourist destination? Awesome. Want to develop your own space program? Cool. Want to enter politics and determine what constitutes free expression? Yeah, take a step back on that one.
This country (and this state) has been inundated in recent years with brilliant ideas from billionaires who want to solve everyone’s problems, or at least say they do. It’s understandable where that comes from. Billionaires have loads of confidence because they’re successful, or, in the case of those who came out of the womb 90 feet from home plate, have been told they are for most of their lives. But even billionaires are human.
They might excel at some things and not others. That can be a hard concept to grasp for anyone, especially a billionaire with a lot of swagger.
But here’s another thing about billionaires: They’re insulated from the real world to a degree and, as such, not only think they can do anything, but tend to have very thin skin when that bubble is popped.
This has been said about Gov. Jim Justice, who might or might not still be a billionaire, depending on if you trust Forbes magazine (Justice certainly isn’t telling). When Justice bought The Greenbrier resort, saving it from possible bankruptcy or closure, everyone rejoiced. Why not? It was a good thing to do, and nobody cared about the financing or Justice’s portfolio.
But when Justice ran for governor, that changed. Justice still continues to have a hard time understanding why people care that he didn’t put his assets in a blind trust while controlling state government or that he wanted to coach a second basketball team while holding the state’s highest office. He doesn’t understand why some people think it’s a big deal that he’s not living in Charleston when it’s showed in the past that he’s not doing the work and he’s out of touch.
He was used to people singing his praises and figured any criticism came from a hateful place and was off-base. He still thinks that way to a large degree, and, again, it’s telling that he hasn’t opened his news briefings up to in-person attendance long after any other public health measures around COVID are gone.
Take a look at Elon Musk, who was perfectly successful building Teslas and the Space-X program (although there have been reports he fired or ignored employees who brought up critical problems with some of his cars and rockets).
Musk was upset about “shadow banning” or supposed censoring of far-right voices on Twitter, so he bought the thing for $44 billion, claiming he was bringing back free speech and, notably, the right to be funny.
Well, it’s been one disaster after another, from Musk firing half of his employees, then trying to get them back; instituting a pay-to-play verification system that allowed anyone to impersonate someone else as long as they had $8 for a blue checkmark; and having the platform overrun with disinformation, which social media platforms have (supposedly) been trying to fight.
But Musk never looked worse than when he started suspending accounts that made fun of, wait for it, Elon Musk. Yes, nothing says one is confident and secure in their own genius, while also out to save the free speech of comedy, by only banning people specifically poking fun at you.
It must’ve been a splash of cold water in Musk’s face, combined with a knee to his groin, to realize not everyone on the face of the Earth thinks he’s a genius superman. With hundreds of millions of users and not a lot of room to write, Twitter can humiliate you and cut to the bone faster than any other social media platform. Careers have ended because of what someone said in 240 characters or less, how many people saw it and their responses.
Now, Musk speculates that Twitter might go bankrupt and, even though Musk is one of the wealthiest people on the planet, defaulting on a loan for $44 billion is going to be a problem for him.
It’s sometimes hard for ordinary people to think they’re qualified to offer advice to billionaires, but all of this shows they’re just like everyone else once out of their area of expertise or comfort zone, and they’re doubly insecure about it. With everything that’s happened from technology to politics in this country in recent years, people should have no reservations about telling billionaires to stay in their lane every once in a while.
Are you a billionaire who wants to make the world a better place? Here’s an idea: Pay your taxes and go from there.