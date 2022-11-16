Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

So you’re a billionaire. Maybe you invented a website that sold books and now sells everything. Maybe you developed a reliable and desirable electric car. Maybe you were born on third base and thought you hit a triple.

Whatever the case, you’re a billionaire. Good for you. Want to give back to the community? That’s fantastic. Want to buy a struggling but venerable tourist destination? Awesome. Want to develop your own space program? Cool. Want to enter politics and determine what constitutes free expression? Yeah, take a step back on that one.

