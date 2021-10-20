A tip for Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley: If you’re comparing anything to Nazi Germany, you’re making the wrong argument.
Blair, according to The Associated Press, said Tuesday of looming federal work regulations requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or mandated testing in lieu of the vaccine, “Frankly, I think this harkens back to Nazi Germany. Our federal government is using federal dollars to coerce the citizens in this country to be obedient to the state. Ladies and gentlemen, regardless of whether you’re for us or against us, that’s a problem.”
On that last line, we agree. Comparing a brutal regime that targeted an entire culture and religion for genocide and was responsible for the incarceration and extermination of 6 million Jews and 5 million minorities during World War II to mandating vaccinations against a deadly pandemic is most certainly a problem.
The comparison is a slap in the face to all of the people who were persecuted by the twisted, sick and evil Nazi regime, along with their families and Jews everywhere in the world.
Of course, there’s the logistical sense of the whole thing, too. The COVID-19 vaccine is aiming to save lives from a virus that has killed nearly 720,000 Americans, including 4,214 West Virginians, with another 74 deaths reported Wednesday morning. Those who are against the mandates, including Blair (who is vaccinated but helped squeak a medical and religious exemption bill for the COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia Senate by one vote), aren’t on the side of preserving public health and, by extension, human life in this instance.
Indeed, fellow Republican Sen. Tom Takubo, a pulmonologist, flipped the argument on its head, noting how backward it is to weaken the rights of businesses, including hospitals, to protect everyone from a deadly and easily spread disease.
“Freedom only goes so far, as long as it doesn’t bleed onto someone else’s freedom,” Takubo said. “Once you’ve done that, I don’t call it freedom anymore.”
That brings up a whole other issue about how badly this public health crisis that should have brought unity has caused unnecessary rifts because of politicization, misinformation, selfishness and badly misplaced priorities.
As for what Blair said, the only good thing to come from his woefully misguided remarks is that he clearly views Nazi Germany as something that shouldn’t be emulated. That line has been blurred with the recent surge in white supremacist groups and hate crimes against Jews across the United States. But it’s a tiny silver lining, considering the inappropriate nature of what Blair said and his flipped logic that vaccine mandates are somehow akin to zealous fascism.
Perhaps Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, who is Jewish, put it best in a Twitter post that said Blair’s “remarks are not just irresponsible and offensive, they’re downright stupid. He just trivialized the murder of millions while minimizing the deaths of hundreds of thousands.”
Hopefully, in this bitterly divided time, Blair isn’t too hardened to have learned something from this and will issue an apology.