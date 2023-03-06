Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It seems like just about every Republican in West Virginia has announced or is on the verge of announcing bids for governor, U.S. House or U.S. Senate. With all of that noise in the foreground, considerable speculation that former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship will run for the Senate in 2024 has flown under the radar.

But the disgraced coal executive might’ve just gotten the kind of opening he’s apt to exploit.

