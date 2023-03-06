It seems like just about every Republican in West Virginia has announced or is on the verge of announcing bids for governor, U.S. House or U.S. Senate. With all of that noise in the foreground, considerable speculation that former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship will run for the Senate in 2024 has flown under the radar.
But the disgraced coal executive might’ve just gotten the kind of opening he’s apt to exploit.
Blankenship spent a year in prison after he was convicted of a misdemeanor connected to the 2010 explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine that killed 29 workers. He was guilty of much more in the court of public opinion. Oblivious to this, Blankenship has spent every waking moment since his sentencing ghoulishly trying to portray himself as the victim of a corrupt political system while unsuccessfully attempting to get his conviction overturned and suing multiple news outlets for defamation because they mistakenly referred to him as a “convicted felon.” (Another largely unsuccessful endeavor.)
Add to the heap of failures Blankenship’s run for Senate in 2018 as a Republican, finishing third in the primary behind former Congressman Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Morrisey went on to lose in the general election to incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Many who followed the 2018 primary suspected Blankenship was only in it for the publicity, which would allow him to continue to air his grievances. He still had a very real impact on the race, though, winding up with a surprising near-20% of the vote, compared to Jenkins’ 30% and Morrisey’s 35%. It’s likely a lot of those votes weren’t necessarily for Blankenship, but against the two front-runners.
Jenkins, who was elected to Congress in 2014 after flipping parties, had previously tied himself to former Republican House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan, whose political careers and views on how the GOP should operate were either dead or had one foot in the grave by 2018.
Morrisey, meanwhile, who parachuted into West Virginia around 2012 after his political career in New Jersey washed out, rode the favor of then-President Donald Trump and offered little else.
For whatever reason, Trump was clearly worried about Blankenship as a candidate. The former president spent a lot of time bashing Blankenship on Twitter during the campaign. It appears Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch also was very down on Blankenship, at least according to court documents in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News alleging the organization ran with Trump’s false narrative about a stolen election in 2020 while, according to court filings and depositions, knowing it was all a lie.
In the massive case file, Blankenship’s name turns up. According to Politico subsidiary E&E News, Trump told Murdoch to have Fox News attack Blankenship’s candidacy. Murdoch sent emails to network executives imploring daytime programs and evening, big-gun pundits Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity to take Blankenship down, according to court documents. Just how much Murdoch was heeded — and how much of this came directly from Trump — is a bit vague. But it’s one of numerous instances Dominion is citing to show a pattern of Fox News disregarding any sense of journalistic integrity in kowtowing to Trump.
Unfortunately, this awards Blankenship a hint of the vindication he’s been spending his entire post-UBB life trying to find. Blankenship will look to get as much mileage out of this as he can, possibly as a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2024.