West Virginians who looked into the western sky Monday evening saw the sun hanging low on the horizon, its appearance both fascinating and somewhat alarming. Instead of the gaze-defying, yellowish ball of nuclear fire and its piercing halo of extending shafts of light, the sun appeared as a dull, blood-red disc in the sky.
People naturally snapped photos of this bizarre sight, and the resulting images almost looked as if someone had photoshopped an artificial light source, like the glowing end of a laser pointer, into the gray heavens.
So, why did the setting sun above the hills and mountains of West Virginia on Monday look as if it was a glowering harbinger of the apocalypse? Blame Canada.
Raging wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia have caused hazy skies for hundreds of miles across the rest of the country and broad swaths of the United States, which apply a filter to sunlight just as effective as any color-altering applications for a photo on a smartphone. When the sky is clear, the sun shines with all seven wavelengths of light visible to the human eye. When a massive forest fire produces a far-reaching haze in the atmosphere, the smoke particles block the shorter wavelengths of sunlight (mainly blue and green) and only the longer wavelengths, particularly orange and red, reach the human eye.
It almost defies comprehension that fires could be so intense that air quality is affected across such a massive area. Unfortunately, it’s a grim sign of the times. Canada is suffering through one of its worst fire seasons on record. In fact, the smoke from wildfires in Western provinces Alberta and British Columbia last month, carried by the jet stream air current, were causing poor air quality and similar views of the sun thousands of miles away, in places like Pittsburgh, New York and Washington, D.C. (Wildfires in North Carolina also contributed to the hazy skies.)
Fires on both sides of Canada (there are about 200 burning out of control across the country right now) have consumed more than 8 million acres of land, according to a report from The Washington Post. That’s about 1,200% above a normal wildfire season for Canada, and it’s only June. The fires have been sparked and fueled by record-breaking heat, accompanied by drought.
It’s not the first time wildfires in Canada (or in the United States) have affected air quality so far away. However, it’s a problem that’s getting worse, thanks to climate change. Just as coastal areas see more severe tropical storms and states like West Virginia experience worse and more-frequent flooding, wildfires are burning longer and farther, causing massive environmental devastation while forcing people out of their homes.
Those unearthly sunsets hundreds or even thousands of miles away from the source of immediate danger, while a sight to behold, also carry a threat. Hazy remnants of smoke contain toxins that can cause anything from coughing, eye irritation and exacerbated asthma to heart attacks, strokes or impaired cognitive function, depending on the severity of exposure and the health of the individual. As is typically the case, the elderly (who make up a large portion of the population in West Virginia) and young children, along with anyone who already has a respiratory or cardiovascular condition, are more vulnerable to drastic health problems caused by wildfire smoke.
Check the air quality on your smartphone or computer and plan accordingly. Until substantive changes to combat climate change are made, this type of thing will happen again. There’s hardly a more apt warning sign than a red orb sitting in a gray sky.