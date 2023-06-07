Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginians who looked into the western sky Monday evening saw the sun hanging low on the horizon, its appearance both fascinating and somewhat alarming. Instead of the gaze-defying, yellowish ball of nuclear fire and its piercing halo of extending shafts of light, the sun appeared as a dull, blood-red disc in the sky.

People naturally snapped photos of this bizarre sight, and the resulting images almost looked as if someone had photoshopped an artificial light source, like the glowing end of a laser pointer, into the gray heavens.

