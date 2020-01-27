Gazette-Mail editorial: Bolton must testify

If the American people are to believe the U.S. Senate is interested in justice in any form in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, former national security adviser John Bolton must be called to testify.
The GOP-controlled Senate will soon vote on whether to call witnesses to hear whether Trump abused his power in reportedly freezing nearly $400 million in military aid (approved by Congress) to Ukraine in exchange for the country announcing an investigation into the son of potential presidential opponent Joe Biden.
According to testimony, a White House visit for Ukraine’s president was also contingent on such an announcement. The House of Representatives also impeached Trump on accusations he obstructed the investigation into the incident.
In addition to numerous witnesses telling the same story, a book Bolton is planning to publish provides a firsthand account stating Trump deliberately withheld aid to Ukraine in exchange for numerous political favors, while Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Guiliani, coordinated the president’s efforts overseas.
Bolton has said he will testify if subpoenaed. He and numerous other White House officials were reportedly told not to cooperate with the investigation into the president, part of the reason Trump was impeached for obstruction.
Of course, the entire process has been politically polarizing with the GOP staunchly supporting the president.
At this point, however, regardless of guilt or innocence, Bolton must be called as a witness. If he and others are not allowed to testify, the GOP will be guilty of exactly what the Democrats are accusing. They will be ignoring their oath to the country while providing cover for a president who has been duly impeached in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.
We certainly urge Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who has said she will be impartial in this process, to put those words into action and lobby for a trial that is conducted fairly. Whether Republicans in the Senate want to acquit Trump despite the evidence is on them, and they will be remembered for how they act. But the evidence must at least be heard. Otherwise the entire process is the sham that the Senate accused the House of conducting. It’s also important that relevant testimony be presented so the American people can be informed and decide for themselves as the 2020 election looms.