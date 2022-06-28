West Virginia schools Superintendent Clayton Burch and state Board of Education President Miller Hall are right about the problems with the newly-created Hope Scholarship. A voucher law that diverts public education dollars to private schools, charter schools and homeschooling will obviously weaken public schools in the state.
It will further hurt funding because public school funds are based on enrollment. If financial incentives cause more parents to take their children out of public schools, those public schools then get less money from the state.
West Virginia public schools are already struggling and a bill to take more money away from them seemed ludicrous when introduced in the 2021 legislative session, especially when the Legislature was also considering a charter school bill so broad even school choice lobbyist organizations disowned it. The Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, passed the bills anyway.
Burch and Hall made their opposition to the program known by filing a motion supporting the argument of parents who are suing the state to try and block the new law from taking effect this fall (even though they’re named as defendants in the suit, along with Gov. Jim Justice, Treasurer Riley Moore and the Legislature).
While the opposition from the state’s two highest-ranking officials in public education is logical and echoes sentiment expressed since West Virginia lawmakers began toying with the idea a few years ago, it’s puzzling why Burch and Hall waited so long to make their feelings known. Had they spoken out at the time, they could’ve shifted opinions on the matter. No matter their sincerity, now it comes off as trying to avoid any liability or fallout from the lawsuit.
Burch has been in a difficult position over the past two years, trying to manage public schools amid a once-in-a-generation pandemic while also showing solidarity with Justice. It wasn’t easy. The governor had a penchant for shifting positions regarding school policy during the pandemic. Still, that shouldn’t have prevented Burch or Hall from voicing their opinion on a bill with the potential to further devastate the public education system over which they preside.
Better late than never, but Burch and Hall could’ve had a larger impact had they made their opinions known when the bill was being pushed through.