Mere hours after McDowell County miner Steven Hively was killed on the job by a malfunctioning industrial drill, the West Virginia House of Delegates was debating a bill to substantially reduce the regulatory power of the West Virginia Office of Miners Health, Safety and Training.
The legislation was another bill from the GOP supermajority embracing the theory that less regulation, this time in the form of powerless inspectors, fewer training requirements and handing off grievances to circuit courts, among other things, would somehow revitalize the coal industry. After 22 miners appeared at a hearing the day of Hively’s death expressing objections to the bill, it was quietly shelved.
If anything, West Virginia needs more inspectors and properly functioning government oversight. Gazette-Mail reporter Mike Tony noted the final report from the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration on Hively’s death indicated the drill had last been inspected on Dec. 13, 2021, by an electrician who wasn’t trained to examine or operate it.
Hively was the second miner to die on the job in West Virginia two months into the new year. Since then, another two have died. All four died at different mines, each with a long list of safety violations. Last year, there were six worker fatalities at mines in West Virginia, the most since 2017 and more than 2019 and 2020 combined. The 10 deaths over the past two years also are the highest of any state in the country over the same period.
West Virginians have seen troubling and tragic trends like this before, and they know, if left unchecked, where it could lead. Operations that skate by on a recurring series of small failures become ripe for the next large-scale disaster.
Politicians of all stripes have done whatever they can to help the coal industry financially throughout West Virginia’s history, often at the expense of worker safety and community health. These efforts have intensified in recent years, with a previous president who promised to revitalize coal in the state and tried to do so through rollbacks on environmental pollution regulations, among other policies. The state Legislature has acted similarly. It hasn’t worked, mainly because burning coal is now the most expensive and dirtiest way to generate electricity.
Meanwhile, those who risk life and limb to dig the stuff out of the ground are treated as pawns.
The Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission, which holds significant power in deciding issues brought to MSHA, has consistently ruled along the lines of industry interests in recent years. Now, the review commission can’t even meet, because it lacks a quorum. There are three seats that need to be filled, and President Joe Biden has offered three nominees, all of whom are former union attorneys for miners and steelworkers. The Senate has yet to to confirm any of them. The nominees need only a simple majority for confirmation, which should work for Democrats, who have a 50-50 split with Republicans and a tiebreaker vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.
Of course, one of those 50 Democratic votes is Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has shown over the past two years that he needs significant wooing before helping his party or the administration with anything. A spokeswoman for Manchin told the Gazette-Mail the senator “strongly believes” there should be a “functioning, bipartisan commission as soon as possible.”
Manchin did just land a huge win for miners by restoring a coal tax that will help keep the federal Black Lung Disability Trust solvent as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. But there’s a possibility he’s waiting on doing anything else for his fellow Democrats until Manchin’s “side deal” for putting the Inflation Reduction Act through — legislation loosening permitting regulations for huge natural gas projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline — is secure. There’s been pressure from more liberal Democrats to hang Manchin out to dry on permit reform.
Republicans in the Senate refuse to give an inch on anything, so there’s no help there.
Unfortunately, this leaves hardworking West Virginians in already dying coal communities in a lurch. The miners are the ones who go to work everyday, counting on their oft-cited and fined employers, regulators and a tangled mess of bureaucratic agencies to keep them safe. Looking at the current situation, it’s easy to see why so many West Virginians tend to be fatalistic.