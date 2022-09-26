Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mere hours after McDowell County miner Steven Hively was killed on the job by a malfunctioning industrial drill, the West Virginia House of Delegates was debating a bill to substantially reduce the regulatory power of the West Virginia Office of Miners Health, Safety and Training.

The legislation was another bill from the GOP supermajority embracing the theory that less regulation, this time in the form of powerless inspectors, fewer training requirements and handing off grievances to circuit courts, among other things, would somehow revitalize the coal industry. After 22 miners appeared at a hearing the day of Hively’s death expressing objections to the bill, it was quietly shelved.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you