Gazette-Mail editorial: Byrd would be proud of Senate on war powers

No one was a more fervent defender of the separation of powers in the federal government, and the role of Congress in general and the Senate in particular, than the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va.
Over the last decades of his life, Byrd watched the office of the presidency become more and more powerful. He fiercely regretted his vote for the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, which gave Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon wide latitude to wage and expand the war in Vietnam.
That’s partly why Byrd fought so long and so loudly against the 2002 resolution in the Senate that practically gave then-President George W. Bush a “blank check” to send American troops into Iraq. A Democrat himself, Byrd held firm on this stance no matter which party occupied the White House.
History has proven Byrd right on Iraq, but as he feared, Bush and his successors as president, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, have used that 2002 order to justify any number of American military strikes, bombings and incursions.
That’s why it was heartening to see the Senate pass a resolution that would require Trump to get congressional approval before going to war with Iran. Eight Republicans joined all 47 Senate Democrats and independents to approve the measure.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted for the measure, just as he voted for similar measures when Obama was in the White House. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., voted against it, just as she did against similar bills during the Obama administration.
The measure will almost certainly be approved by the House of Representatives and sent to Trump’s desk, where he will almost certainly veto it. That will probably be the end of that particular resolution, as there aren’t enough votes for the resolution to override a veto.
But it’s good to see the Senate make any move, however small, to reclaim some of the authority it has ceded to the executive branch over the decades. Robert C. Byrd would approve.