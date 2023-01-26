Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wednesday afternoon, the Regal apartment building on Kanawha Boulevard, distinctive among Charleston’s buildings that line the Kanawha River with its almost khaki-colored brick, stood as it has for decades. This morning, it’s a pile of ash and rubble.

Miraculously, in a building with 35 of the 37 units occupied, everyone is accounted for and no serious injuries have yet been reported after the blaze that broke out sometime in the early afternoon continued into the night.

