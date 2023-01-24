Allowing students on college campuses to carry concealed firearms has been a long-sought box to tick for the gun lobby and its stooges in the West Virginia Legislature.
This might be the year it happens, with the typical lack of regard for all of the problems it will create. A campus carry bill cleared the Senate on Tuesday and has its best chance ever of making it out of the House of Delegates. Both chambers are controlled by Republican supermajorities.
In the past, admonishment from university officials and demonstrations by students helped derail campus carry efforts, but this Legislature has shown particular skill in shutting the affected public out of the process or simply ignoring them. Both Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee issued public statements saying they oppose the bill, but that didn’t move the needle an inch in the Senate.
So, if this bill becomes law, what will it mean? In the most basic sense, anyone on a college campus can pack heat. Those younger than 21 will have to get a concealed carry permit to do so, which jibes with state law passed in 2016 that did away with requiring the permits for West Virginians 21 or older. (Don’t be surprised if a future Legislature looks to eliminate permit requirements completely.)
If just about anyone can carry a handgun on campus, that means universities will have to devise policies for where the weapons are and aren’t allowed — something over which schools still have a modicum of control in this proposal, for now anyway. Universities likely also will have to beef up security, and emergency responders called to incidents will have to factor in the possibility of everyone being armed.
Allowing guns on campus naturally increases the chances of gun violence. It also increases the risk of self-harm. Not that anyone supporting this bill cares, but, according to a recent study by Stanford University, men owning firearms are eight times more likely to use it to commit suicide. In women, those odds increase 35 times. What could go wrong?
The Senate took the bill up despite mass shootings elsewhere in the country over the weekend (at least 69 people have been killed in mass shootings in the United States so far in January alone). Context? Data? Timing? Who cares? Not the Legislature, that’s for sure.
This bill is being pushed, of course, in the name of freedom. If it passes, college kids in West Virginia will have the freedom of wondering who’s carrying and what their mental state might be. College life can be wonderful, but also challenging and stressful. Tossing guns into the mix is a bad idea, but, as semi-retired Gazette-Mail columnist Phil Kabler noted, the bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, never went to college. So, what would he know about it?
This is another effort to sell more guns, plain and simple. And if it passes, the same lobbyists will be back next year with legislation to chip away at other restrictions, slight as they might be. And if someone loses their life because of this law, thoughts and prayers, but there’s profit to be had.