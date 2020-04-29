Gazette-Mail editorial: Can WV withstand virus budget blow?

As Phil Kabler reported in Wednesday’s edition of the Gazette-Mail, West Virginia stands to be financially hit the fourth-hardest of all 50 states as a result of the coronavirus-caused economic downturn.
The projections come from Moody’s Analytics, the group that also rates states’ credit levels, which predicted West Virginia will lose anywhere between 30% to 41% of its total revenue because of shuttered businesses and other economic slowdowns caused by the pandemic. In West Virginia’s case, a lower demand for coal, natural gas and oil is cited as the primary culprit.
The good news, at least according to Moody’s, is that the state has a Rainy Day Fund that can help cushion the blow.
Gov. Jim Justice remains hopeful the federal government will approve funds to bail states out, as West Virginia already faces a projected $350 million budget shortfall. He might get his wish. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is smarting from his remark that some states should just file for bankruptcy. It appears Congress will approve one more round of economic stimulus funding. Republican and Democratic governors alike panned McConnell for his comments and probably will lobby hard for bailout money in this round of funds.
West Virginia legislators should probably file this away for the next time they feel like cutting coal severance taxes or declining to raise severance taxes on natural gas. There’s no way legislators could have predicted this exact scenario when they cut the steam coal severance tax in 2019, but those tax cuts were never going to boost revenue through increased production, with or without COVID-19.
Hopefully, West Virginia gets federal help. Hopefully, the state can survive the coming revenue hit. But the state’s economy was already fragile. West Virginia needs to look at ways to protect its revenue going forward, rather than cutting its own lifelines before a disaster.