There’s a lot yet to be discovered and disclosed in the death of Capital High School student Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, but at least one thing is certain: It was a senseless tragedy.
Taylor, 18, was shot at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of Central and Glenwood avenues on Charleston’s West Side. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his wounds.
The next morning, according to witnesses, some of Taylor’s classmates were waiting for the bus to school in the same location, with Taylor’s blood still on the sidewalk. A man who lives nearby said he asked the city street department to hose the blood off so the site could be turned into a makeshift memorial. Taylor’s friends, family, loved ones and others quickly began filling the area with notes, photos and other items to commemorate the sudden loss of a beloved young man known as a standout athlete and role model for many. Some spoke about how it could have been their child at that same intersection at that same time on any given day.
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said Taylor was “never in trouble” and “a good kid.”
“So, for this bright star to be taken from us, [it] really impacts the police department, and this investigation is priority No. 1,” he said.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the entire city is “hurting over the senseless, senseless act of violence and the death of Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor.”
Regardless of what the criminal investigation reveals, no one in Charleston or anywhere else, let alone students and children, should have to live in fear of gun violence. But the potential for it to erupt by design or even by accident is ever present. There was a shooting in Morgantown on Thursday. Friday morning, the Transportation Security Administration stopped and cited a woman who tried to board a plane at Huntington Tri-State Airport with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag — something that happens far too often at West Virginia airports.
Rep Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., clueless as ever to what was happening in the largest city in his congressional district, tweeted Thursday his opposition to federal gun regulations the Biden administration plans to pursue. The post was swamped with replies from local residents, pointing to the tone-deaf timing of Mooney’s remarks and linking to news stories about Taylor’s death. More than one pointed out that classmates had reportedly been standing near Taylor’s blood that morning. It speaks to the uphill climb of even starting a conversation on the topic.
Too often, gun violence is an inconvenient discussion for “another day.” And then it is forgotten until another tragedy occurs, and the cycle repeats.
We grieve with Taylor’s family, friends and all of Charleston. Whatever occurs, we look forward to a day when the possibility of gun violence is not an ever-present cloud in the lives of West Virginia’s and America’s youth, viewed more as a question of when rather than if.
Perhaps Martec Washington, the man who called the city to clean the sidewalk, put it best when talking to Gazette-Mail reporter Joe Severino.
“When I got here this morning, my heart was still broken. My community was broken, and I’m not sure how we’re going to heal unless we’re honest and we hold ourselves accountable,” he said. “If we don’t do that, there’s going to be another KJ. There’s going to be several more KJs.”