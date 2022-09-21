There are some similarities between “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams and a few of the members of the Gazette-Mail editorial board. We’re mostly older white males who think we’re funnier than we really are, too. We have a keen interest in the future of newspapers. Unlike Adams, though, we at least hope we’ve offered a more honest explanation to readers when changes are made.
For instance, Adams played the “cancel culture” card this week when 77 newspapers dropped his syndicated “Dilbert” comic strip. That’s certainly a lot of newspapers, and Adams has been drawing fire from media critics and ordinary folks alike over the past few years as he became an early supporter of Donald Trump.
Adams gained a right-wing following and began offering controversial opinions with an air of expertise. That includes a series of tweets following the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, in which Adams said family members noticing problems with young men only have two options: “1. Watch people die. 2. Kill your own son.” He wasn’t joking.
“Dilbert” started off as a humorous critique of corporate office culture, satirizing the dehumanization of workers; the incompetence and borderline sociopathy of managers who, nonetheless, earn more money; and the inefficiencies and needless complexities of daily operations that equate to one big hamster wheel.
Over the years, critics noted, the tone of the strip began to change. The corporate overlords were made more sympathetic and it was the whiny workers who were the problem. Perhaps political leanings played into criticisms of this change. Maybe “Dilbert” just wasn’t as funny or relatable as it used to be.
In reality, Adams wasn’t dropped by 77 newspapers because of his political or social views. The papers are all a part of an ownership group, Lee Enterprises, which has been cutting its operational costs to the tune of $45 million since the spring. This included massive layoffs of reporters, editors, photographers, designers and other staff at local newspapers around the country, and larger publications, such as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Buffalo (New York) News. And the parent company didn’t just drop “Dilbert.” Other comics were cut, as well.
Here’s the boring truth behind that. In the world of newspapers, most comic strips, editorial cartoons, national commentary and other features are owned by a particular syndicate group. To run this content, newspapers have to pay a subscription fee to the syndicate, even if it also grants access to a bunch of other material a publication doesn’t necessarily want or need. When individual newspapers or ownership groups are looking to cut costs, dropping the number of syndicate services they pay for is a go-to move.
Now, people can debate until they’re blue in the face whether Lee Enterprises should cut syndicate services or lay off about 400 employees. Lord knows (as do our readers, whom we very much appreciate), that we at the Gazette-Mail have been at the crossroads on a smaller scale many times in recent years. But, at the end of the day, this is a financial decision. Adams, who is less shy than Oscar Wilde in declaring his own genius, should know just as well as anyone the difference between capitalism and so-called cancel culture in this case.
In fact, there are a lot of double standards and much hypocrisy around the cancel culture argument, and it usually rests on convenience. If someone else loses their job or their portfolio shrinks, it’s the market deciding. If it hits close to home, it’s cancel culture or political activism.
West Virginia has seen plenty of that double standard recently. Treasurer Riley Moore announced state boycotts of several large corporate holding groups and fossil fuel companies after accusing them of political activism for making investments in green sources of energy. But these companies aren’t making those investments as a political statement. They’re looking out for their future bottom line — not to mention most, if not all, of the companies on Moore’s list still invest heavily in fossil fuels. If anything, Moore, representing a state that has historically relied almost entirely on fossil fuel extractions, irked some of West Virginia’s best customers. So, who’s the real political activist here?
There’s also the Pleasants Power Plant that energy companies have tried to shutter for years because it’s no longer economically viable. In 2019, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature raced to deliver $12.5 million in special tax breaks to keep the doors open. Was that capitalism? No. Was coal the unfair target of a political agenda? No. In fact, at the time, many said the assistance was just delaying the inevitable. Three years later, the plant is again slated for closure.
West Virginia has passed laws seeking to force energy companies to use more coal than they need. The energy companies have noted the unfeasibility of these policies and how they’ve increased costs, conveniently passed onto the consumer. That doesn’t sound like capitalism, and it very much rings of a political agenda — one with money for all but the customer at the end of the soot-stained rainbow.
These cries from the wealthy of agendas against certain people or particular industries are dishonest. They can certainly be convenient, but, eventually, the charade falls apart and no one is better off for it.