Three Republican members of the U.S. Senate crossed party lines Thursday to make history in confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., wasn’t one of them.
Jackson becomes the first Black woman to ascend to the bench of the nation’s highest court, and Capito voted against her. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who crossed the aisle during the previous administration to confirm more controversial nominees, such as Brett Kavanaugh, voted to confirm Jackson.
It’s not necessarily surprising that Capito and 46 of her Republican colleagues voted against Jackson. The Supreme Court nomination process has been growing more partisan for decades, and there’s plenty of blame to go around. It reached the point that Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who was majority leader under the prior administration, nuked the filibuster rule for confirmation. This allowed the GOP to get three justices on the bench from 2016 through 2020, two of whom probably wouldn’t have been confirmed otherwise. Of course, McConnell’s decision also allowed for Jackson’s confirmation.
But, in this case, the nomination was historic, and the candidate well-qualified. Even doing the base, political calculus, this could have been a tap-in for Capito that would’ve put her on the right side of history without costing her or her party anything. Jackson is replacing the retiring Stephen Breyer, so the court will still hold its 6-3 advantage of GOP appointees to Democrat appointees.
A vote for Jackson also could have allowed Capito to distance herself from the galling hypocrisy of enabling the rush to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett mere days before a presidential election in 2020. Four years earlier, Capito helped stall out Barack Obama nominee Merrick Garland for nearly a year, defending McConnell’s logic that the nomination was too close to a presidential election.
Capito’s statements opposing Jackson were the standard GOP talking points against so-called “activism,” mainly because Jackson did work as a public defender. That included providing court-appointed representation — something afforded to every criminal defendant in the United States and a cornerstone of American democracy — to detainees at Guantanamo Bay.
Again, none of this is all that surprising. But it is disappointing. This is a historic moment that Americans will look back on for generations. They will see that Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, had the courage to put party aside for something more important.
It’s a shame Capito’s name won’t be on that list.