First thing’s first: Kudos to Gov. Jim Justice and his administration for committing to again publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in schools. There was no reason for West Virginia to stop doing this, especially when everything regarding COVID-19 in the state lately has centered around where and when schools can resume or must cease in-person classes.
Along those lines, the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese of the Catholic Church made the right decision in turning down the governor’s offer to let private schools resume in-person learning in counties where public schools cannot because of a high number of COVID-19 cases. The governor’s offer was a result of the Bible Center School in Charleston reopening despite public health guidelines not allowing it in Kanawha County.
Instead of attempting to force the Bible Center to adhere to the same rules that affect all other schools in the state, thereby lessening a great threat to public health, the governor — as he has in many cases lately — tried to appease by coming up with a plan where the Bible Center and other private schools could continue in-person classes as long as they met certain testing and public health requirements.
Gov. Justice’s thinking is understandable. It doesn’t look good to go up against a private Christian school with the force of the government. It also could become a sticky issue legally, in viewing how much power the governor actually has over private schools under an executive order.
Still, what the Bible Center did was wrong and selfish, and it should have been acknowledged as such by the governor, even if a diplomatic solution was ultimately the way to go. The governor’s decision to placate, rather than confront, opened the floodgates, and he had to make the same offer to other private schools. The Catholic schools, wisely, put the health of their students, teachers and service personnel, as well as the greater community, ahead of the ambition to get children back into the classroom.
The diocese also pointed to some glaring problems as to how resources for testing would be allocated and how individual rights would be protected under the governor’s ad hoc plan.
New and difficult issues are going to arise during this pandemic. Certain flexibilities have to be available, and government and public health agencies need to be able to adapt to certain circumstances. But there’s a difference between adapting to a threat and lessening standards to let certain groups slide around the rules. Too much of the latter has been happening lately, which is of grave concern to the overall health of West Virginians.