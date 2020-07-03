Gazette-Mail editorial: Celebrating the continuing experiment

The United States has been called a great experiment, and so it continues. Striving, struggling, reinventing, more than two centuries after a group of English colonies decided they would be better off as their own nation.
There was no guarantee. It could have failed.
The United States’ government-by-the-people ideals, the first modern republic, continue to inspire people within and without the country. To mark birthday number 244, we reprint some insightful words.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” — Thomas Jefferson, The Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776
“There is America, which at this day serves for little more than to amuse with stories of savage men and uncouth manners, yet still, before you taste of death, may show itself equal to the whole of that commerce which now attracts the envy of the world.” — Edmund Burke, English statesman (1729-1797)
“The gold of her promise / has never been mined / Her borders of justice / not clearly defined.” — from “America,” by Maya Angelou
“Americans ... are a race of convicts and ought to be thankful for anything we allow them short of hanging.” — Samuel Johnson, English writer (1709-1784)
“Politics has got so expensive that it takes a lot of money even to get beat with.” — Will Rogers
“The United States is a land of free speech. Nowhere is speech freer — not even here [in England] where we cultivate it in its most repulsive form.” — Winston Churchill
“In America, anyone can become president. That’s one of the risks you take.” — Adlai Stevenson
“Here in America, we are descended in blood and in spirit from revolutionists and rebels — men and women who dare to dissent from accepted doctrine. As their heirs, may we never confuse honest dissent with disloyal subversion.” — President Dwight D. Eisenhower
“I believe in Liberty for all men: the space to stretch their arms and their souls, the right to breathe and the right to vote, the freedom to choose their friends, enjoy the sunshine, and ride on the railroads, uncursed by color; thinking, dreaming, working as they will in a kingdom of beauty and love.” — W.E.B. DuBois
“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” — Mark Twain
“I, too, sing America. / I am the darker brother. / They send me to eat in the kitchen / When company comes, / But I laugh, / And eat well, / And grow strong.” — from “I, too,” by Langston Hughes
“Sometimes people call me an idealist. Well, that is the way I know I am an American. America is the only idealistic nation on earth.” — Woodrow Wilson
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door.” — Emma Lazarus, inscription for the Statue of Liberty
“Fourscore and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. ... Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” — Abraham Lincoln, the Gettysburg Address
“Our country, right or wrong. When right, to be kept right; when wrong, to be put right.” — Carl Schurz
“Immigration is the sincerest form of flattery.” — Jack Paar
“We are now forming a republican government. Real liberty is neither found in despotism or the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments.” — Alexander Hamilton
“Freedom of the press is one of the great bulwarks of liberty, and can never be restrained except by despotic governments.” — George Mason
“The heaviest calamity in English history, the breach with America, might never have occurred if George the Third had not been an honest dullard.” — Sir James George Frazier
“Democracy is the name we give the people when we need them.” — Robert Pellive, Marquis de Flers
“As an anti-American, I thank you for your rotten article devoted to my person.” — Prince Sihanouk of Cambodia, in a letter to Time magazine
“I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.” — Will Rogers