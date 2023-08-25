Gov. Jim Justice said the timing couldn’t have been better as he and Republican legislative leaders had a ceremonial bill-signing at Marshall University earlier this week, handing the school $45 million for a new cybersecurity facility and program.
In reality, the timing was weird, if not downright awful.
Justice, West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, basked in the warm applause of administrators and donors during Tuesday’s ceremony in Huntington, a day after hundreds of students protested looming program and faculty cuts at West Virginia University, which is facing a budget shortfall of the exact amount going to Marshall, $45 million.
To be clear, appropriating funds for a specific program and giving a university money to bail it out of a financial hole aren’t the same thing. And it’s good that the governor and legislative leaders, who have so often slashed funding for higher education, are actually investing in it here. But the optics are terrible, especially given Justice’s seemingly typical obliviousness.
“We had significant surpluses, and now was the time,” Justice said of the allocation to Marshall. “You don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future, but now was the time to do one-time-money things that absolutely will perpetuate us forward, and that was this.”
If Justice were any more tone-deaf he could be in a band with William Hung.
However, there’s another side to this. If Justice and the Legislature were in the mood to dole out cash for “one-time things,” then WVU President Gordon Gee should’ve asked for help. As mentioned in an editorial earlier this week, Gee told The Washington Post he’d be laughed out of the Capitol if he asked the state for $45 million, so he didn’t bother trying. That looks like a really bad decision at the moment.
Again, funding for a specific program and funding to keep a university from cutting 32 programs, including all foreign languages, and about 170 faculty members aren’t the same. Maybe lawmakers would’ve decided bailing WVU out now would set a bad precedent for the future, as forecasts predict the school’s budget deficit is only going to get worse.
Still, WVU and Marshall have some of the same problems. Both schools are dealing with declining enrollment (although Marshall’s enrollment might be up slightly for the first time in 13 years, depending on the reliability of some figures floating around out there). They’ve both stared down budget shortfalls and a continuing decrease is state funding that goes back more than a decade. It’s the response that differs.
In business parlance, this new cybersecurity venture at Marshall is based on the old axiom that you have to spend money to make money. A new program with a new facility is an investment in the idea that it will attract more students. It might not pay off, but that’s the inherent risk involved. WVU can’t adopt this strategy, because it takes time and money, and the university’s financial situation is so dire that it has to be addressed immediately.
Legislative intervention would be extremely helpful, but it won’t happen if Gee doesn’t ask.