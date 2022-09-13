Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An ill wind is arising at West Virginia University, and we’re not referring to the Mountaineers’ 0-2 start to the college football season, including an overtime loss to typically dismal Kansas (one should feel free to add that to the list if it applies, though).

There have been a series of twists and turns at the university over the past couple of years that raise the question of where the state’s largest public higher education institution is heading. At the top of the list is the flouting of open meetings law by the university’s Board of Governors.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you