An ill wind is arising at West Virginia University, and we’re not referring to the Mountaineers’ 0-2 start to the college football season, including an overtime loss to typically dismal Kansas (one should feel free to add that to the list if it applies, though).
There have been a series of twists and turns at the university over the past couple of years that raise the question of where the state’s largest public higher education institution is heading. At the top of the list is the flouting of open meetings law by the university’s Board of Governors.
It’s understandable that the board that makes the most important decisions at WVU, including setting tuition costs, would meet remotely in 2020 and parts of 2021, with COVID-19 running rampant. Likewise, given technological limitations and the uncertainty surrounding the early days of the pandemic, WVU can be forgiven for providing less-that-ideal public access to those meetings.
But the board has continued to shut out the public, including some questionable uses of executive sessions, which allow board members to speak completely in private. It’s inexcusable, and a breach of the basic principle that entities funded by the public are answerable to the public. The Gazette-Mail filed suit against the university two years ago next month over the issue, and the case is still ongoing.
There weren’t the same concerns about privacy late last year, during a faculty senate vote of no-confidence against President E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed over a lack of transparency on university policies, among other issues. The structure of the vote, which was handled by the Faculty Senate, not the university, allowed certain people to see how each member was voting, which some professors said they found intimidating, especially if they weren’t tenured. Considerable political pressure also was brought to bear, as House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, publicly expressed support for Gee and Reed.
Meanwhile, WVU is considering adopting a policy that would require its law professors to seek preapproval from the university before providing pro bono legal advice or representation in certain cases. There are other stipulations attached, as well.
The school first floated the idea after university officials said they were applying the policy to faculty member Bob Bastress (husband of West Virginia Delegate and state Senate candidate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia), who had represented pro-labor groups in challenging an anti-union law enacted by the Legislature.
This seems brazenly political, and staff argue that it’s a violation of their First Amendment rights.
Then there’s the curious case of Gee joining the Board of Advisers for the University of Austin, a nonaccredited institution that seems to exist mostly on paper, or online. The main function of the school, if it can be called that, appears to be criticizing all other higher education as “woke.” Upon launch, the University of Austin came under immediate criticism from everyone, including its own advisers.
As Politico reported, founder Pano Kanelos said at the November 2021 launch that “UATX” would basically be an institution set against all colleges and universities, which weren’t concerned with truth. Two advisers immediately quit. Gee clearly had a problem with the message, saying, “I do not agree other universities are no longer seeking the truth nor do I feel that higher education is irreparably broken.” But he’s stayed on the board.
All of these issues paint a rather bleak picture of what’s happening at WVU right now. Shutting out the public and politicizing higher education won’t lead anywhere good. WVU needs to assess where it is heading and change course now.