Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin sent a letter to Police Chief Tyke Hunt asking for a plan of action regarding the use of Tasers, noting that such a plan should include more certification training in using the devices, more training in nonlethal force and deescalation tactics, along with an inventory of the devices at the department.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t widely known that this was a problem before police officers shot 33-year-old Denaul Dickerson during a confrontation last week on the city’s West Side. Multiple officers responded to a call, but none had one of the department’s 88 tasers on them. An officer with a stun gun arrived on scene about three minutes into the incident. By then, police had fired five shots at Dickerson. It’s unclear how many times Dickerson was hit. He’s listed in stable condition at an area hospital. Police say Dickerson will be charged with attempted malicious assault on a law enforcement officer after his release from the hospital.
It took an ugly incident that could have turned fatal to reveal that, although the Charleston Police Department possesses nearly 90 nonlethal stun guns, few in the department are certified to use them. Many officers’ certifications have expired, Hunt said. That’s simply unacceptable.
A good bit about what happened between police and Dickerson remains unknown. Police body camera footage shows Dickerson keeping his distance from officers and, at one point, brandishing a knife while continuing to walk backward and away. Authorities say Dickerson eventually made a lunging motion with the knife, which prompted officers to open fire. However, that alleged part of the incident is not clearly shown in the bodycam footage released so far. The Gazette-Mail has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for more body camera footage. Whether that use of force was truly justified is something that needs to be determined with a thorough investigation.
Regardless, it certainly seems that traumatic injury and running the risk of ending Dickerson’s life could have been avoided if any of the officers who initially responded had a Taser and were certified to use it, other nonlethal tactics notwithstanding.
Goodwin wants a detailed plan from police department by June 1. That’s good. A plan is a place to start and will hopefully open up more resources so that officers have more training and access to Tasers. But it shouldn’t have taken someone getting shot to bring the issue to light.