The end of 2022 also brought an end to Danny’s BBQ Stand, dimming the lights on a Quarrier Street business that brightened the atmosphere in downtown Charleston during its short existence.

The business was opened by Danny Jones, Charleston’s longest-serving mayor, in February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The restaurant weathered that storm, but Jones announced in November that he would shut it down on Dec. 30. For Jones, 72, the decision was based on quality of life.

