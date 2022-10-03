There are a lot of things charter schools in West Virginia can get away with that traditional public schools cannot. They can hire teachers who wouldn’t meet certification standards for public schools. They can set policy without any input from locally elected county school boards.
Yet they face some of the same challenges the state presents to traditional public schools, or even West Virginians in general.
In this rural state, transportation is an oft-cited problem in getting kids to school, getting to work consistently to hold down a job, getting access to quality health care or even having reliable access to grocery stores.
Charter schools are not immune to this problem.
The state’s first two in-person charter schools opened in August and have already seen dropping enrollment, with school officials citing transportation as a major part of the problem.
This was a prescient criticism from some lawmakers and public school advocates against sweeping charter school measures passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature in recent years.
West Virginia Academy, in Morgantown, had about 475 students enrolled when the school opened Aug. 2, according to academy board member John Treu. Two months later, that number is around 300, according to school administrator Rebecca Bobincheck, who said the drop has forced the school to cut staff.
An official with the state’s other in-person charter school, Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy, said the school at one time had an enrollment of 390 students, which has since dropped to 322.
These numbers have yet to be certified, but it’s clear that enrollment is down out of the gate and officials at both schools have blamed transportation issues for at least part of the decline.
There is nothing in the state’s charter school law that says the schools must provide transportation. Indeed, many private schools don’t provide buses. Parents are required to make sure their children get to school. But private schools charge tuition and, anecdotally, it stands to reason that parents paying for a private school education have more resources, flexibility or motivation to make sure their child gets to school every day.
Charter schools don’t charge tuition. The system set up by the Legislature allows the schools to receive public funding based on enrollment, much as public schools do. So, just like West Virginia’s public schools, dropping enrollment presents a problem when looking at funding.
The transportation problem isn’t an easy fix. Public schools in West Virginia are facing a driver shortage for bus routes. Although the charter school law doesn’t line up with a lot of public school standards, it does require charters, if providing transportation, to meet the same safety requirements. That means anyone who wants to drive a bus for a charter school has to obtain the same safety certification required of a public school bus driver.
Bobincheck said that not only are potential drivers hard to find, but alleged that the Monongalia County school district wouldn’t let a prospective West Virginia Academy driver join the public school’s driver safety and certification program. Monongalia County officials said they never heard from the academy. The situation might seem a little sketchy, but it also could’ve been a simple miscommunication.
Whatever the case, West Virginia’s in-person charter schools are off to a rocky start as it pertains to enrollment. That doesn’t mean the system is doomed or is a total failure after two months. It does, however, serve as a reminder that the legislation to establish these schools was very broad and lawmakers were so focused on getting it through that they often dismissed practical criticism and concerns about how the concept would work in West Virginia.