If a flight of angels is planning on singing Chuck Yeager to his rest, they’ll have to catch him first.
Yeager, a West Virginia native who was born in Myra and raised in Hamlin, died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 97.
He was best known as the man who broke the sound barrier, blasting above the California desert at 43,000 feet and 700 miles per hour in 1947 aboard the Bell X-1, now on display in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum.
The World War II fighter ace became the best known of the devil-may-care test pilots of the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, always achieving new innovations in aerospace for speed and altitude of flight, before being eclipsed by the astronauts of the Mercury and Apollo space programs. Yeager and those early astronauts, already immortalized in American culture, became legends to new generations with Tom Wolfe’s 1979 novel “The Right Stuff,” which was adapted into a feature film of the same name in 1983.
While Yeager was never particularly fond of Hollywood treatments regarding his life, he was an icon of post-war American exceptionalism and the American success story. He was a man of humble origins with a high school education who went on to serve his nation in World War II, advance United States air superiority and help usher in the space age, all while conveying an easy-going nature.
Yeager was a man from a time when Americans dreamed big and accomplished things thought impossible. Yet, at the same time, Yeager carried himself with a quiet dignity that spoke more of humility than arrogance, and always attributed his success to hard work, rather than innate talent or natural daring. According to The New York Times, that’s why the title “The Right Stuff” and Wolfe’s theme always irked Yeager — it suggested his ability was something he was born with, rather than something he strived to attain.
Chuck Yeager was an U.S. and West Virginia hero. He will be missed. But everyone who thinks about Yeager today, tomorrow or years from now, should take note of a life lived not by limitations, but by hard work and achievement, and not by arrogance or ego, but by graciousness and humility.