Officials with the city of Charleston should have notified the public that Police Chief Tyke Hunt served a suspension last year for misconduct.
Hunt’s alleged flirtatious texting with a woman is one thing (although whether he was using a city-issued phone is a question that needs answering), but inviting the woman onto city property (his office) after hours, where he allegedly made sexual advances that were not reciprocated, is another.
As police chief, Hunt should be held to a high standard of conduct. City officials said they investigated the issue, but declined comment on any disciplinary action, saying that it would be inappropriate to comment on a personnel issue. The only reason anyone knows about the suspension is because Hunt mentioned it this week in a written statement apologizing for his behavior.
It’s true that some confidentiality is afforded in personnel matters, but Hunt is one of the most visible representatives of the city, a public entity funded by tax dollars. It would’ve been better for the city to disclose what happened and any subsequent disciplinary action when it actually occurred.
Instead, the details came out earlier this month, more than a year after the suspension, when the woman involved spoke on a local podcast hosted by a fierce critic of Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. The scandal grew when those allegations were rehashed at a recent City Council meeting by Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass, who called for an independent investigation into the incident.
Although the city considers the matter closed, the pressure applied forced Hunt to address the issue. Regardless of policy or anyone’s intent, the way things have unfolded certainly makes it look like the city tried to cover this up. And that makes everything worse. It certainly hurts trust in city government.
Hunt’s public acknowledgement that he made mistakes and did face consequences for his actions opens the floodgates for many questions, not the least of which is whether the punishment of a three-day, unpaid suspension fits the alleged transgression. Another immediate question is whether this is the only thing the city has attempted to keep a lid on.
There’s also a political price to be paid here. Goodwin is in her second term, and she’s been a successful mayor who has guided the city through a pandemic, overseen restoration and rebirth downtown and brought back a long-missed event in the resurrected Sternwheel Regatta. But she has her critics, some of whom are fanatical and venomous for reasons that defy logic. Goodwin has handed them something legitimate to sink their fangs into, and they won’t be letting go.
This was a major misstep on several levels and a hard lesson for the city, but it is one officials have hopefully learned from.