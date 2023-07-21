Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Officials with the city of Charleston should have notified the public that Police Chief Tyke Hunt served a suspension last year for misconduct.

Hunt’s alleged flirtatious texting with a woman is one thing (although whether he was using a city-issued phone is a question that needs answering), but inviting the woman onto city property (his office) after hours, where he allegedly made sexual advances that were not reciprocated, is another.

