Gazette-Mail editorial: Coal companies can't shirk duty to employees

Black lung is a terrible disease that afflicts coal miners, and case numbers recently hit a 25-year high.
A buildup of deposits in the lungs — in more recent cases, mostly from unregulated levels of silica dust spread through the air as miners cut through sandstone to reach depleted coal seams — shuts down the ability to breathe, essentially suffocating miners to death over a period of years. Physical activity becomes exhausting. Some, eventually, can’t even walk far without having to sit. They cough up bits of lung in fits. They go on oxygen. They die before their time.
The federal fund that provides benefits for the men and women who do dangerous work underground in states such as West Virginia has been in danger of becoming insolvent. The fund is already $4 billion in debt to the U.S. Treasury, having to borrow money to stay alive. A heap of recent coal company bankruptcies has seen executives attempting to ditch their responsibilities to the miners in other ways, by trying to shave promised health benefits and pensions.
Now, as the coronavirus swallows the United States, coal operators are lobbying the Senate to lower the tax they pay to help fund black lung benefits, according to The Washington Post.
The National Mining Association, including the six largest coal operators not currently in bankruptcy and smaller companies, last month called on Congress to slash the excise tax for the fund by 55%. The group says other industries are asking government for a break amid the pandemic and benefits and health care for retired miners would be unaffected.
But miners’ advocates argue that the fund already is in financial peril, and doctors warn that people with impaired lung function are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
This effort to wriggle out of paying about $1.10 per ton of coal extracted from underground (55 cents for surface coal) shouldn’t surprise anyone — in good times and bad, coal companies are always looking to shed taxes — but it’s still a callous and opportunistic exercise. Trying to get the federal government to bail out coal operators’ contribution to the fund again shows misplaced priorities. It undervalues the coal miner and the absolute agony and horror of black lung.
Even in a time of pandemic, coal operators know this is a political game. While Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been leading opposition to the coal companies’ distasteful gambit, the decider will be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. As The Post piece points out, McConnell has to weigh the interests of the miners who are his constituents against those of coal companies that have helped bankroll him throughout his political career.
It shouldn’t be like this. Miners have made sacrifices to their health that have taken years off their lives to earn a check while stuffing the bank accounts of corporate entities and executives. The least those corporations could do is honor their end of the bargain.