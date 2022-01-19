If there was any question about the power of the coal lobby in West Virginia, given the industry’s decline and diminishing returns, one need only look to a new bill in the state Senate to see corporate coal interests still wield their cudgel.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee approved a bill this week that would restrict awarding state banking contracts to banks that actively avoid investing in fossil fuels. It’s another effort on behalf of corporate coal interests to force businesses to keep coal relevant as the industry, with higher costs and high greenhouse gas emissions, continues to lose ground in the national energy portfolio.
One of the great ironies of the coal industry and politics in West Virginia is that the Republicans who have a legislative supermajority often complain of government interference and subsidies as “socialist” or “picking winners or losers” instead of allowing the capitalist market to determine which businesses and industries thrive and which fail or fade away. This critique is then tossed aside by legislators when passing tax breaks for the coal industry or providing subsidies for coal-fired electricity plants on the verge of shutting down.
To their credit, at least a few members of the Energy, Industry and Mining Committee did raise this double standard as a concern when discussing the bill with state Treasurer Riley Moore, also a Republican. They also expressed concern that taking such an aggressive stance with banks might drive away business.
Moore seems to think it’s of greater importance to send the message that West Virginia is behind fossil fuels 100%. He even announced his office would no longer do business with New-York based BlackRock Inc. after the asset managing firm urged investments in companies that consider climate risk as climate change worsens. Moore decided to cut ties with BlackRock even though it has nearly $85 billion in coal investments and has given no indication it is actively boycotting fossil fuels.
But merely mentioning climate change or alternate sources of energy is all it takes to bring coal’s wrath raining down in West Virginia.
What these legislative measures aim to do is leave the state dependent on dying technology. Coal isn’t going away tomorrow, nor the day after. But it is going away as an energy generator. The market has spoken consistently on that. Corporate coal interests still have a death grip around West Virginia’s neck and are determined to wring every last dollar out of the mines and power plants before leaving behind yet again the state and its people, still relying on burning rocks for 90% of their electricity despite the high cost to the consumer and the environment.
West Virginia is one of the last places in the United States where coal wields its club with such abandon. Coal continues to pick winners and losers to the detriment of a state that desperately needs to move on to something else. It doesn’t look like that’s changing anytime soon.