A common refrain among those who would lobby against progressive energy policies is that they are “socialist,” because such initiatives “pick winners and losers.” These buzz terms are often deployed by coal lobbyists and their pocket politicians in West Virginia as it pertains to evolving energy initiatives that would rely more on renewables.
The hypocrisy of this argument is plain to see.
Yes, a more progressive energy policy that focuses on the long-term benefit of drastically lower (or zero) carbon emissions would, eventually, spell the end of the coal industry — at least as it pertains to burning coal to generate electricity. Yes, government programs would provide funding to usher in this transition, under the reasoning that it is needed sooner, rather than later, to establish a reliable grid and hit those emission reduction marks. Yes, there are practical hurdles that must be overcome.
But it’s not picking winners or losers.
The coal industry has been dying a slow death for decades, with occasional gasps of prosperity here and there. Sure, tighter environmental regulations have played some role in that. But, time after time, energy officials, even those who champion fossil fuels, have said what hurt coal more than anything else over the past decade or so was old-fashioned, American capitalism, mainly in the form of cheaper natural gas and, to some extent, the ever-decreasing cost of renewables. The market, not the government, decided who won and who lost.
If you want to look for government involvement in energy policy, the subsidies the coal industry receives, along with recent severance tax cuts in West Virginia on steam coal, are a good place to start. Or you could point to Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to give $12 million in tax breaks to a coal-fired power plant in Pleasants County that was bankrupt and set to shut down. That money will help keep the facility limping along for a few more years. What about previous attempts in the Legislature to put together bills that would require some businesses to use West Virginia coal?
Then there’s the West Virginia Public Service Commission, packed with friends of coal. In October, the PSC ruled that American Electric Power subsidiaries could upgrade three coal-fired power plants to meet regulations to keep them operational past 2028, while passing the massive costs of those upgrades onto the electric bills of West Virginia customers. Thanks to the PSC, West Virginians are picking up the full tab for those upgrades, because commissions in Kentucky and Virginia shot the proposal down, finding that it isn’t economically viable.
It would seem the government, at least in West Virginia, picks winners and losers all the time. Those with a vested interest get upset about the prospect and cry “socialism” only when it’s the dwindling coal industry that stands to suffer.