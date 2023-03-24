Three decades ago, federal authorities engaged in a 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas, with a cult led by David Koresh, whose followers had stockpiled an arsenal of weapons (including illegal automatic rifles and hand grenades) at a religious compound.
The siege ended with the infamous blaze on April 19, 1993, torched off when federal agents made a move on the building. All told, the event (including an exchange of gunfire several days prior between authorities and cult members) killed more than 80 people, including four federal agents and 28 children. Koresh died of a gunshot wound to the head that might have been self-inflicted, although that’s never been officially confirmed.
The 30-year anniversary of this dark event has generated a lot of interest in the news media and spurred the release of a documentary series on Netflix. Those who remember the incident as it happened probably recall a prevailing sentiment of morbid fascination with an undercurrent of thought that, although Koresh — who claimed to be an apocalyptic prophet — was a monster, the feds screwed some things up, too, and it didn’t have to end the way it did.
Much remains unclear about how everything unfolded in Waco, which is the focus of a lot of this 30-year-mark media hype. However, some of the more interesting reporting in recent weeks has focused on the religion Koresh seized — the Branch Davidian — and how it continues to exist atop the ashes of the Waco compound in the form of a church called “The Branch, The Lord Our Righteousness.”
What remains of a religion started in the 1960s as a splinter group of another splinter group of Seventh Day Adventism and co-opted by Koresh (a high school dropout born under the name Vernon Howell with a criminal appetite for underage girls well before he was a cult leader) is a sad exercise in cognitive dissonance.
The current church leader, Charles Pace, has given several interviews over the past couple of months. Most of his thoughts on Koresh are a kind of word salad, but the more lucid bits generally infer that Koresh had to amass an arsenal and marry several wives, some of them teenagers who bore children, to fulfill Koresh’s own prophecy of his martyrdom. (Because that’s what God wanted.)
It doesn’t seem to make any sense — probably because it doesn’t. What makes even less sense is Pace’s reworking of his own faith to fit the events that occurred. Pace was a member of the Branch Davidian before Koresh came along, and has said the sect’s views didn’t condone things like polygamy. Weirder still, Pace never knew Koresh. He left the Branch Davidian before Koresh’s literal hostile takeover that involved a shootout in 1987. Pace returned a year after the standoff in Waco.
The views of those still following Koresh’s cult have evolved to include vague references to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, conspiracy theories about secret cabals engaging in pedophilia and murdering children to drink their blood in satanic rituals, along with an ardent support for former president Donald Trump, all things that have entered the main realm of conspiracy theory decades after Koresh’s death.
And wasn’t Koresh, in fact, not fighting against — but participating in — pedophilia if he was marrying children and getting them pregnant? Current church leaders claim that child pornography was planted at the Waco compound by federal authorities (which is not only highly unlikely but also doesn’t really answer the question) and that the guns Koresh had amassed also were planted.
In the same breath that Koresh acolytes admit his faults and say some things really happened, they also deny them and place the blame on some shadowy faction, which is textbook cognitive dissonance.
The remnants of Koresh’s movement are small, but they serve as a reminder of the dangers of cognitive dissonance and the universal human problem of feeling ashamed after getting rooked. No one wants to face up to the fact that they were in a cult; that they did things they would’ve never done before because of a charismatic leader who seemed to fill the gaps in a follower’s life and psyche.
Saying “I was wrong” is a really hard thing to do in a lot of circumstances. It has to be especially difficult for someone who gave up every other aspect of their life, and maybe did something truly horrible, because they really believed in this one thing or person. More often than not, the people who get sucked into these types of traps simply want to belong to something. They’re lonely. Isolated.
The situation is even worse today, with a computer or smartphone providing access to just about any type of group one could imagine, with endless misinformation spring-loaded to potentially open the gates to madness.
Still, as hard as it is, admitting a mistake and moving on as best as one can are the first — and most important — steps in putting it all in the past and not making the same lapse in judgment twice.
It’s natural to want to make sense of things that either don’t add up or didn’t end the way one expected, but not everything is a jigsaw puzzle. If people try to make things fit, they’ll often find that they can, but that doesn’t mean they’ve truly made sense of it all. At best, they’ve put their mind at ease and on a path they can follow for a time, and down the slope they go.