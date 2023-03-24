Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Three decades ago, federal authorities engaged in a 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas, with a cult led by David Koresh, whose followers had stockpiled an arsenal of weapons (including illegal automatic rifles and hand grenades) at a religious compound.

The siege ended with the infamous blaze on April 19, 1993, torched off when federal agents made a move on the building. All told, the event (including an exchange of gunfire several days prior between authorities and cult members) killed more than 80 people, including four federal agents and 28 children. Koresh died of a gunshot wound to the head that might have been self-inflicted, although that’s never been officially confirmed.

