For some in the United States, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gone on for so long that it has faded to the background thrum of everyday white noise or has assumed a quiet place atop a mountain of other background anxieties, only brought to the fore when something particularly awful occurs (and that bar has already been set gruesomely high).
However, the conflict that is now in its third month has reached a critical stage, according to world leaders and U.S. policy and military experts.
As Russia, under the thrall of the barbaric despot Vladimir Putin, continues to suffer embarrassing losses in a war the autocrat thought would only take days, brutality against civilians in Ukraine continues. Near global sanctions against Putin continue to hobble Russia’s cratering economy, and NATO aid has bolstered Ukrainian resistance. But Russia is still making headway in parts of Ukraine, perhaps digging in and looking for something that can be declared a victory by Putin to his propaganda-bathed populace.
Things took a scary turn this week, when Putin’s defense minister, Sergei Lavrov, suggested on Russian state-run television that nuclear arms might enter the picture, although he tried to dilute that statement by adding that it’s not something Russia finds acceptable.
The war in Ukraine is a scary, serious and deadly situation, for those on the ground and the rest of the world. It’s good to see the humanitarian efforts to house Ukrainian refugees, some of which are occurring right here in Charleston. It’s good to see how most of the free world has united behind Ukraine and against Putin. It’s also heartening that the Ukrainian people, who have been so viciously wronged, are fighting off their aggressors with a strength and will Putin badly underestimated. But it’s hard to know how or when this will all end.
According to The Washington Post, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a gathering of world military leaders in Germany on Tuesday that Ukraine is winning the war and will continue to do so with newly announced support in the form of more military equipment.
In the same article, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was more pragmatic in a closed-door meeting. Some of Milley’s statements from that meeting were later provided to reporters.
“Time is not on Ukraine’s side,” Milley said. “The outcome of this battle, right here, today, is dependent on the people in this room ... . The next two, three, four weeks will shape the overall outcome of this fight.”