It’s no small irony that a court filing to grant school districts local control over the state’s decision to force in-person classes at all West Virginia elementary and middle schools — which most schools have been doing since Jan. 19 — was heard in a virtual environment.
No one was in Judge Carrie Webster’s courtroom except the judge and court employees, while plaintiffs and defendants appeared as pixelated talking heads on a screen.
Even though Webster ruled in favor of the West Virginia Board of Education, the oddity of the situation didn’t escape her.
“Anytime any of us are together in more than just small groups that are capable of social distancing there is a risk, and risk of harm — and in some cases, which I think are speculative, it could be irreparable,” the judge said, speaking on the actual argument of the case.
But, as Webster also noted, pretty much any case of precedent in West Virginia involving broad authority sides with the state school board. That’s the way the system is set up.
Does that make it right for the state to force schools to go in-person when COVID-19 cases are particularly bad in one county or another? In the spirit of the law, probably not, but by the letter of the law, yes.
Therein lies the problem. While there are precedents for who holds the authority, there aren’t any regarding an ongoing pandemic that is approaching a year as it pertains to altering how West Virginia schools function. And while some studies suggest transmission in younger children is low, this is still a fluid situation. It’s understandable that some teachers, parents, students and school personnel question whether being in school is safe.
It’s also natural for local organizations to want to have a say in whether classes should be in-person or remote. It’s especially hard to trust the state’s judgment after Gov. Jim Justice’s administration more or less abandoned the mapping system that served as a mechanism to close schools if the risk of spread was deemed high.
Individual schools still have the power to cancel classes if there is an outbreak or a reason to suspect the risk of infection is particularly high. The teachers’ unions that filed the case can appeal, but perhaps going even more local than a county board of education by letting individual schools decide is the best answer. Ultimately, common sense on the health risk needs to prevail.