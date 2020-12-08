Before Gov. Jim Justice read the ages and counties of residence for 42 West Virginians who had died over the weekend from COVID-19, he compared what was happening in the Mountain State to bordering states, emphasizing the higher death totals from the pandemic in those places.
But it’s not a legitimate comparison. West Virginia was at 841 deaths on Monday morning. Yes, there have been more than 2,250 COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky, and 6,960 in Ohio. But Kentucky’s population is around 4.5 million, and Ohio’s nearly 11.7 million, while West Virginia’s is less than 1.7 million. When viewing the numbers per capita, West Virginia isn’t doing much better than the states around it.
Justice’s continuing comparisons to South Dakota, which has a smaller population but has taken little action to try and curb the spread of the virus, and is therefore seeing higher case numbers and deaths, is more apt. It shows what can happen in a rural state without mask mandates, cancelations of large events and aggressive testing.
When it comes down to it, though, comparisons to other states aren’t that helpful. Residents and state public health officials should certainly be mindful of what is happening in border states, especially because so many West Virginians frequently travel across state lines for work, to buy things like groceries or for other purposes. But looking at the raw data in other states and declaring West Virginia is better off because of lower numbers presents a false sense of security.
Gov. Justice and his public health officials have been treating the threat seriously enough, but Justice undermines his own authority when he presents other states as doing worse.
West Virginia clearly has its own problems right now. Catapulting past 800 deaths is alarming enough, along with passing 50,000 total cases and active cases edging toward 20,000, while hospitalizations remain above 600. It’s also worth noting that 17 West Virginia counties were color-coded as orange on Monday, meaning there’s a high risk of infection, and 14 were red, the highest level of risk. That’s more than half the state, while another 10 were gold (a color added to get more counties out of orange) and eight were yellow, while six were green. Keep in mind these maps have been adjusted to allow each county to take whichever metric is lower out of cases per capita or percentage of tests that are positive, which helps keep risk levels lower on paper. Even with adjusted standards, the state is becoming overwhelmed.
Vaccines are on the way. In the meantime, West Virginians need to stay focused on themselves and their surrounding communities, rather than worrying about what is happening elsewhere.