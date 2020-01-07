Gazette-Mail editorial: Compromise still works

In the fall, Charleston attorney Katherine “Kitty” Dooley and others had an idea: Why not have a street in downtown Charleston that honored the work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. by bearing his name?
Almost every city, regardless of size, has a street by that name somewhere within its confines. And honoring King in West Virginia’s capital city makes sense, not just because of King’s own legacy, but the legacy the Mountain State itself holds. After all, nearby Malden was where Booker T. Washington spent his formative years. Carter G. Woodson, often called the “father of black history” (he came up with the national recognition that would eventually expand into Black History Month) is immortalized in statue form in Huntington, where he graduated from high school in the late 1800s and spent time as a school administrator. These and several others in West Virginia helped pave the way for King and his revolutionary movement.
But, of course, renaming a major thoroughfare in the downtown of one of the state’s oldest and largest cities comes with some controversy. Court Street was the road selected, and there were plenty of people who, while not wishing to dishonor King, wanted to keep the street name as it has very direct, historical associations with Charleston itself.
So, city leaders did what was the most logical thing to do: they compromised. Court Street will remain, but signage designating the street as Martin Luther King Jr. Way will also exist below the current road markers. Judging from reports of discussions around the changes, everyone walked away happy with the result.
Who would’ve thought compromise could produce such a result in 2020, when people are supposedly at either polar extreme on, well, everything — politics, literature, religion, pop culture, you name it. During this time, “compromise” has become such a dirty word, suggesting that any give and take is a cave-in and sellout of values and beliefs, when it’s often nothing of the sort.
Believe it or not, people can walk away happy when both positions are rationally explained, devoid of nastiness and personal attacks. When it’s done the right way, both sides leave thinking they gained something, rather than believing they gave something up. And, typically, they’re happy those on the other side of the argument are happy, too.
Some may say this particular case involving a city street name doesn’t mean much. Both sides got what they wanted, but it’s not like they were debating health care reform. That’s untrue, though. Sometimes, the things that seem little can be the most difficult to agree upon. Human beings, almost by nature, can be very resistant to change. In the chaotic mess of day-to-day life, people often find comfort in any type of sameness, along with nostalgia associated with a particular place or even, yes, a street name.
Compromises can be easy or difficult on topics simple and complex. It all depends on how the two sides enter into the debate. In this case, people wanted to talk — but were also willing to listen. It’s an encouraging sign so early in 2020, as the West Virginia Legislature gets ready to launch and elections are on the horizon, that compromise isn’t as dead as some think.