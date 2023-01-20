Huntington Mayor Steve Williams hasn’t announced a bid for governor, but he’s mulling it over. All things considered, this could be his window.
The focus on the 2024 gubernatorial race so far has been dominated by Republicans, which makes sense. The GOP holds the Governor’s Office, has supermajorities in both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature, controls all elected constitutional offices and occupies every seat but one, that of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the state’s congressional delegation.
The Republican primary field for governor in 2024 is already deep, including well-known declared candidates Chris Miller, auto dealer and son of MAGA-wing Republican U.S. Rep. Carol Miller; Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; and Secretary of State Mac Warner, another scion of a storied GOP family who was spotted at a 2020 “Stop the Steal” rally. State Auditor JB McCuskey and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also are considering jumping into the fray, and there are other, lesser-known GOP candidates who have announced.
Granted, it’s not guaranteed that all of those candidates will run active campaigns through the entire primary process, but it’s going to be a lively contest for the GOP nomination to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Jim Justice.
On the other side, the Democrats are just starting to rebuild after eight years of paralysis that saw the party’s 80-year dominance in West Virginia erode and then completely disintegrate.
There’s always the chance Manchin, who was governor in 2010 when he filled the U.S. Senate seat vacated with the death of Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., comes back for one more shot as West Virginia’s chief executive. His Senate seat is up in 2024 and there are serious questions about whether he could hold it, given West Virginia’s full-throttle shift from blue to purple to ruby red in less than a decade. Manchin will be 77, and another bitter campaign and six-year Senate term in a political environment that he often openly disparages might not be all that appealing. Would another term as governor be better? Might he just retire instead? Who knows.
But the shift in the state Democratic Party out from under Manchin’s thumb and the chaos that is likely to dominate the GOP primary could provide an opening for someone like Williams.
As a moderate Democrat, Williams, who did spend some time in the Legislature a while back, has brought West Virginia’s second-largest city out of financial ruin; constructed a holistic program for tackling the addiction crisis that has become a blueprint for much bigger cities around the country; and helped develop innovative ways to curb industrial and residential blight, just to name a few things.
He hasn’t done it all on his own by any means, but he’s consistently put the right people around him to make huge leaps on a shoestring budget. A city once known primarily for its drug market, violence and disproportionate homeless population is now known for its sense of community, not to mention its restaurants, entertainment, recreation and arts scene. Huntington is not a utopia, but it is far from the city it used to be.
Sadly, success in Huntington can be a limiting factor in seeking higher office. The home of Marshall University sits at West Virginia’s convergent southwestern border with Kentucky and Ohio, and is often overlooked in statewide affairs, including politics.
When Evan Jenkins defeated Nick Rahall to take the state’s (now eliminated) Third Congressional District in 2014, it was the first time someone from the district’s largest city had occupied that seat since 1976. And while representatives from cities like Milwaukee were asking Williams and other Huntington officials how they were able to effectively address their problems at symposiums in Washington, D.C., few cities in the Mountain State looked to one of their own to tackle those same issues.
In 2017, when Huntington was riding a high national profile for its turnaround, Williams filed to run for the Third Congressional District in the 2018 election, but he dropped out of the race early. He said he wanted to focus on the final two years of what was then his second term as Huntington’s mayor. It was a crowded Democratic primary, and Williams might’ve sensed that, even if he survived, he wouldn’t win in the general election with a lack of name recognition and the shifting political landscape.
Things are different now. The Democrats don’t necessarily need a big name. What they need is hope. A little competence wouldn’t hurt, either. In fact, a relatively fresh face with a solid record of accomplishments could be the exact recipe to aid the party’s assuredly long rebuild. Williams probably knows winning the governor’s race would be a long shot. But a well-run campaign could open other doors for him and help the state party’s profile in the process.