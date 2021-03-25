It’s not a surge nor a spike. Not yet anyway.
But COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which had been trending downward in West Virginia for nearly two months, are starting to incrementally move in the wrong direction.
While that’s discouraging, it’s not entirely surprising. The huge decline in new and active cases, along with other downward trends, led Gov. Jim Justice to lift several public health restrictions, including limits that kept bars and restaurants operating at only half, then three-fourths of their indoor capacity. High school sports also resumed earlier this month after a long delay. As members of Justice’s own public health team stated earlier this year, outbreaks and cases at schools were low in the fall, but there was some significant spread from school sports and extracurriculars.
Some spring fever is likely in play, too. After a year of living with this pandemic, and with vaccines circulating, people are bound to take more risks in regard to travel, gatherings and other previously admonished or limited activities.
There were nearly 5,600 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia as of Wednesday morning, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. That’s up slightly. For some perspective, West Virginia reported its first COVID-19 case on March 17, 2020, and the state didn’t surpass 5,000 active cases until November. After Thanksgiving, active cases climbed at a rapid pace, hitting nearly 30,000 by mid-January, before a precipitous, continuous drop.
Hospitalizations surpassed 200 again on Wednesday morning, with 73 of those patients in intensive care units. This is nowhere near the levels of 800 or more during the winter acceleration of the pandemic, but the increase is still concerning.
Deaths are another matter. It’s difficult to trust the numbers provided by Justice and the DHHR, especially after 168 unreported deaths were uncovered two weeks ago, and another 20 were found last week. The DHHR has been posting mostly single-digit deaths each day, and Justice and DHHR officials say the unreported deaths discovered were the result of incomplete reporting from health care providers. With so little transparency around that reporting process, it’s hard to know if that explanation is entirely accurate. West Virginia had, officially, lost 2,619 people to the virus as of Wednesday, but there are likely more out there.
Anyone 16 or older in West Virginia is now eligible to receive one of the available vaccines for COVID-19. There have been plenty of hiccups in navigating the vaccination process, though some of that was probably inevitable. Overall, the state has done a good job of making the shots available.
Justice said during a briefing Wednesday that “everything is moving in the right direction.”
When looking at the whole picture, that’s accurate. But any trend reversal, even a small one, is concerning. West Virginians must continue to be vigilant so this doesn’t become a spike.