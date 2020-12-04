Gov. Jim Justice made an interesting and strongly empathetic argument for taking public health measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic seriously during his briefing Friday.
Justice has always called for remembering the deaths listed at these briefings not as numbers but as people. Some might become numb to the suggestion, especially since names are not given, and each death is assigned a number in the tally kept by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Plus, most of the deceased are older, perhaps giving false credence to the idea that COVID-19 can’t harm younger people.
But the governor managed to humanize this global tragedy in a new way when he pointed out that, whether someone is in their 60s (as Justice, 69, is), 70s or even their 80s or 90s, no one is ever ready and willing to die at the hands of a virus.
As the number of deaths in West Virginia hit 799 Friday morning, it’s important to remember that none of these losses is acceptable. Everyone needs to remember that negligent actions, while maybe not directly affecting their own health, can wind up spreading the virus to multiple people, and even causing one or more deaths.
Maybe framing the argument in this fashion will get through to those who aren’t wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings or practicing social distancing. We hope it does, because, while Justice was able to deliver that message effectively, he continued to hedge on taking further executive action to try and halt the spread of the virus.
The governor continued to say all options — including shutdowns — are “on the table,” but again signaled that it’s not something he’s going to do. It’s all contingent, at least according to the governor, on his own judgment of when things are bad enough to act, and that marker is very flexible. As one social media post put it, Justice is the agitated father driving a station wagon threatening the children that he’ll turn the car around and go home, but never does.
His decision to push high school winter sports back is laudable, as is the executive order on masks in businesses and public buildings. On everything else, it’s pretty clear the state will ride this out until a vaccine arrives, which places the responsibility on West Virginians, as opposed to the government. That’s all well and good, especially with effective vaccines expected to be here by early spring. But, in the meantime, the trends continue to show rapid acceleration in active cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
That’s why it’s important for West Virginians to remember that every statistic listed by the DHHR is actually a person. By next week, there no doubt will be more than 800 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
On Friday, there were 632 West Virginians hospitalized with the virus, nearly 170 of those in an intensive care unit and more than 90 fighting for their lives on a ventilator. Those are mothers, fathers, grandparents, sisters and brothers. They’re not a tally in a column. Remember that before you venture out, especially around the holidays.