Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a change of pace, Gov. Jim Justice spent part of his COVID-19 briefing on Monday talking about topics related to, well, COVID-19.

More often, lately, these briefings, which Justice continues to conduct remotely, are used for political stumping and bizarre rants after the governor reads the latest pandemic statistics.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you