As a change of pace, Gov. Jim Justice spent part of his COVID-19 briefing on Monday talking about topics related to, well, COVID-19.
More often, lately, these briefings, which Justice continues to conduct remotely, are used for political stumping and bizarre rants after the governor reads the latest pandemic statistics.
There was still plenty of that Monday, but Justice took time to announce that he would not support or comply with a state or federal mandate requiring children attending West Virginia schools to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor described it as a “hot-button” issue at the moment. Sounds like a bold, declarative statement, until considering it’s not a hot-button issue and there is no such federal mandate.
The federal government has worked to provide funds to improve school ventilation systems and to provide guidance and resources on COVID-19 testing and outbreaks at schools, as well as making sure vaccines are available. At no point has the federal response to the pandemic included mandatory vaccinations for school children.
In fact, as stated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state governments control whether COVID-19 vaccines are required in public schools. Justice acknowledged that a mandate could come from a state legislature. But he couldn’t possibly have been referring to the West Virginia Legislature, where the GOP supermajority has tried to strip local governments, businesses and schools from instituting any public health precautions regarding COVID-19 (not that it’s been much of an issue since 2021). So, it would seem Justice has considerable sway on vaccination policy and absolutely no need to fight state lawmakers or those in D.C.
Justice’s declaratory stand is a cheap deception and a dash of fear mongering with no basis in reality. Of course, considering some of his actions and statements over the years, it’s evident that Justice spends a lot of time in some sort of alternate universe. Plus, midterms are here, so it makes some degree of cynical sense that Justice would spend time battling phantoms in an empty room.
It’s hard to say if Justice’s stance on an issue that doesn’t exist is right or wrong. However, it does serve as another indicator of the governor’s sad decline in leadership throughout the pandemic. Justice has gone from the highly cautious, tough decision maker whose state was the surprise success story when vaccinations first became available to a political lemming on what never should’ve been a political issue. West Virginia’s vaccination rates are among the worst in the nation, while the state, at one point, had the dishonorable distinction of leading the nation in per capita COVID-19 deaths. West Virginia is now fourth in that category, thanks to traditional savior Mississippi and some help from Oklahoma and Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Report.
On a related note, speculative stories have been circulating that a spike in negative online reviews for Yankee Candle, known for its broad array of aromatic wicks and waxes, might predict that another surge in the pandemic is on the way.
Some on social media have picked up on a seeming correlation between a high number of customers posting online reviews complaining that the candles they bought had no scent and encroaching waves of new COVID variants (one of the common symptoms of COVID is a loss of the sense of smell).
Nicholas Beauchamp, an associate professor and researcher at Northeastern University in Boston, conducted a formal study on the phenomenon and found no causation. He told CNBC that clusters of bad reviews have appeared in times when case numbers were on the decline. However, he noted that the turn to online reviews and social media for potential analysis or prediction of new variants points to problems with how cases are reported by public agencies.
It’s unclear whether that applies to a governor arguing against a nonexistent mandate and spending the rest of his time during a COVID briefing talking about hunting and plans for tax cuts.