It appears the latest COVID-19 surge to hit West Virginia is slowly on its way out. But as hospitalizations and active cases drop, the state continues to hit milestones in that worst of categories.
There have now been more than 6,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia since the pandemic began. Updated statistics released Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources recorded 31 deaths since Friday, putting the total at 6,023.
That’s troubling enough on its own, especially to the friends and family members of those who have lost loved ones to the virus. But what is particularly sad is that the overwhelming majority of these victims weren’t vaccinated. On top of that, most of these unvaccinated deaths have occurred well after vaccines became available.
West Virginia began dealing with COVID-19 in earnest in March 2020, as did most states in the U.S. The state government implemented stay-at-home orders and mask mandates, lacking any vaccine or even a reliable medical treatment for the virus. West Virginia didn’t surpass 1,000 COVID-19 deaths until December 2020, as a surge spurred by the Thanksgiving holiday that wouldn’t recede until late January 2021 gripped the state. Through those two months, West Virginia was just beginning to administer vaccines, and only to those age 65 and older.
The state surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in late January 2021, just over a month after the previous milestone in December.
Then everything quieted down substantially. In fact, West Virginia didn’t surpass 3,000 deaths until August of last year. Vaccines became available to the general public around March, and most of the state’s elderly, who were more susceptible to the virus, had received their shots. However, after a strong initial response, overall vaccination rates among the general population stalled heading into the spring and summer.
The delta variant of COVID-19, combined with low vaccination rates, hit the state harder than the previous winter surge, ramping up in July and peaking in September. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 4,000 in October, as that surge was receding. Then, as predicted by public health experts, another surge hit in the winter. The state surpassed 5,000 deaths in December, and now has hit another regrettable milestone in February.
This shows that at least 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia could have been avoided, were it not for vaccine hesitancy. And what caused vaccine hesitancy?
There are, of course, a number of people who were never going to get vaccinated. Anti-vaxxers, most of whom rely on junk science and discredited theories to justify their position that vaccines proven safe and effective are somehow dangerous, can be thanked for eradicated diseases like the measles making recent resurgences in the United States. No question, they’ve played a role in prolonging this pandemic and the death it has brought.
Other misinformation about the vaccines hasn’t helped, and politicians and pundits who would place their power above the lives and health of Americans have done significant damage, as well. The pandemic should have brought people together in looking out for one another. Instead, a virus — the most apolitical thing nature can conjure — became a matter of right versus left, and selfishness against the cause of the greater good.
In this category, state leadership let West Virginians down badly. Gov. Jim Justice has been a stalwart supporter of vaccines, but as delta surged last year, Justice was done making unpopular decisions in the name of public health. His stance that he didn’t want to be “divisive” over a topic that was already divisive, and giving equal standing to those whose views presented danger to others, didn’t help slow the pandemic or the number of West Virginians who lost their lives.
Likewise, several members of the state Legislature openly mocked public health protocols and downplayed the seriousness of the situation. They were pandering to a certain base of constituents when they could have been setting an example of the grim reality of the pandemic through the stature of their public office.
So, here West Virginia is, in 2022, with hospitalizations and active cases still high but dropping, just like they did last year, but with deaths still climbing.
Many experts believe the omicron variant is COVID-19’s last gasp. It spread more easily than delta and other strains of the virus, but it seemed to cause less-serious symptoms. Again, though, this has more often been the case for people who are vaccinated and received a booster shot.
Others are warning that another surge could be possible.
West Virginia’s vaccination rates have only improved slightly since they first stalled out last spring, and they remain among the lowest in the nation. The question now might be when the state will surpass 7,000 deaths, or it might be whether this is still a topic of conversation in the winter of 2023. West Virginians will play a part in deciding that by the choices they make going forward.